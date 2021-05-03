What Is MS Dhoni's Donation For COVID-19? Fans Query As Cricketers Step Up For Assistance

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is among the most celebrated cricketers in the country. Over the years, the veteran stumper has enthralled fans with his brilliant batting and his astute leadership. Besides entertaining fans with his stunning performances on the field, the player has also been doing his bit off the field for the welfare of society. Here we take a look at the details regarding what is MS Dhoni donation for COVID-19 as several fans have been wondering about the player's contribution.

What is MS Dhoni donation for COVID-19?

Cricketers donation for COVID-19 has been huge in numbers. A number of cricketing stars have come forward with monetary as well as non-monetary to help India cope with the coronavirus pandemic. MS Dhoni had donated INR 1 lakh to a Pune-based NGO called Mukul Madhav in 2020. The NGO reportedly had a target of â‚¹12.5 lakh as donations for charitable activities in healthcare, social welfare and the education sector, which Dhoni helped fulfill with the donation. Further details about MS Dhoni donation activities are not available.

Besides MS Dhoni, several other cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Pat Cummins have also donated to the cause. The Rohit Sharma donation includes a generous contribution that he made last year and had also urged the citizens of the country to do the same. Rohit Sharma had made an all-round donation of INR 80 lakhs - INR 45 lakhs to PM-CARES, INR 25 lakhs to Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund, INR 5 lakhs to Feeding India and INR 5 lakhs for the welfare of street dogs.

Rohit Sharma donation tweet

We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I’ve done my bit to donate 45lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs.Let’s get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 31, 2020

Cricketers donation for COVID-19: Pat Cummins donation

Recently, Pat Cummins came forward to aid India's battle against COVID-19 as he donated $50,000 (i.e approximately INR 37.3 lakh) to Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund, specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for the hospitals in the country. Cummins also urged other IPL players to help India tackle the current situation with their donations. The Pat Cummins donation also inspired former Australian pacer Brett Lee who donated 1 Bitcoin (INR 41,04,248.84) to Crypto Relief to aid Indian hospitals to procure oxygen supplies amid the scarcity.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM