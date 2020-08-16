When 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni Lost His Temper & Stormed On The Cricket Field During IPL

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known as one of the finest cricketers to have played the gentleman's game. He is fondly addressed as 'Captain Cool' as he is known to keep his calm and remain composed no matter how difficult the situation is. However, there was a moment when MS Dhoni had lost his calm and had charged on to the cricket field during a live match.

When the Captain lost his cool

It had happened during an IPL 2019 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium between the 2008 finalists Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

During the final over of the match, the on-field umpire failed to signal a no-ball after Michell Santner was dismissed on a delivery that was bowled well over the waist level and that is when an infuriated MS Dhoni had charged on to the field. 'Captain Cool' got involved in a heated argument with the on-field umpires which shocked everyone.

Eventually, the umpires had to give in. However, the former Indian skipper was criticised for his actions by many former cricketers and experts and was also fined half of his match fees for the aggressive behaviour.

MSD calls it a day on his successful career



The veteran stumper announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. The legendary skipper shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement.



