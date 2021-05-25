Who Is David Warner Wife? IPL Superstar's Love Story Touches Netizens

Australian cricketer David Warner has been one of the world's leading cricketers across formats in the last decade. The southpaw has enthralled the cricketing community with his explosive batting and brilliant fielding. Warner has been Australia's batting mainstay in all three forms of the games and has been instrumental in their success.

Who is David Warner wife?

While the dynamic batsman has always grabbed headlines for his on-field exploits, he has also been in the news for his personal life. Time and again, Warner has mentioned how his wife is her 'rock' and how she has played a massive role in his growth as a cricketer. Fans have been wondering, "Who is David Warner wife?" and how did their love story blossom. Let's take a look at David Warner's love story.

David Warner's wife, Candice Warner is a retired professional Ironwoman, athlete and supermodel. She has also featured in the popular reality TV show 'SAS: Who Dares Wins'. The story of how the cricketer met his wife is very interesting. Warner met Candice on Twitter.

The Australian opener was in England for Ashes when he received a text from Candice after he met with an accident. In an interview, Warner revealed how Candice comforted him by telling him that she is thinking of him and she knows how hard it can be to be away from home. The two started texting regularly and fell in love with each other.

Things escalated quickly and Candice Warner gave birth to the couple's first daughter, Ivy Mae in September 2014. The two tied the knot the following year in April 2015 in a lavish ceremony in Nowra on the NSW. David Warner and Candice have three daughters, Ivy Mae Warner (born in 2014), Indi Rae (2016) and Isla Rose (2019).

David Warner net worth

According to gossipgist.com, the David Warner net worth figure is estimated to be around INR 74.40 crore ($10 million). The batsman has established himself as a mainstay in Australia's star-studded batting line-up. The major source of his earning comes from the compensation he receives for representing his country in all three formats. He has participated actively in franchise-based T20 leagues across the world. He pockets INR 12.50 crore per season for captaining the Hyderabad IPL team in the cash-rich league. The 34-year-old has collaborated with several high-profile brands over the years. Some of the player's most notable brand endorsements include his deal with Pepsi, Toyota, LG, ASICS, and KFC.

Disclaimer: The above David Warner net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

