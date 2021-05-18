Who Is James Anderson Wife? Legendary England Fast Bowler's Love Story Revealed

England speedster James Anderson has had a stellar cricketing career till now and the veteran isn't showing any signs of slowing down. At the age of 38, Anderson is going strong for his country by defying all odds and is still looking sharp as ever with his lethal swing bowling. A couple of months ago, during the Test series vs India, the legendary bowler grabbed the headlines by becoming the first pacer in the history of Test cricket to grab 600 wickets.

Who is James Anderson wife?

While the seasoned campaigner has always been in the news for his on-field exploits, fans have been wondering about Anderson's personal life. Let's take a look at "Who is James Anderson wife?" and how his love story with his wife began.

James Anderson's wife Daniella Lloyd is a model by profession. The duo met each other in 2004 at a nightclub in London and hit it off immediately. While it was a case of love at first sight for both, it was Daniella Lloyd who eventually who took the relationship further. The couple dated for a couple of years before Anderson popped the question in 2006 in South Africa and subsequently, they got married.

According to multiple media reports, the James Anderson house is located in Burnley where he lives along with his family in a lavish abode. The couple has two children together, Ruby Luxe Anderson and Lola Rose.

Meanwhile, James Anderson is likely to feature in the England squad for the two-match England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series. The pacer's form in the series will be crucial in determining the hosts' chances of winning the series. The England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series will get underway on June 2 in London followed by the second Test from June 10 in Birmingham.

James Anderson wickets in Tests

The right-arm pacer became the first fast bowler to reach the landmark of 600 Test wickets. The player has featured in 160 Test matches for the England side and has 614 wickets to his name in the longer format. The experienced campaigner has bowled several match-winning spells for his country, and the James Anderson wickets tally is a testament to his outstanding bowling prowess. The bowler has 30 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls in red-ball cricket for England.

SOURCE: DANIELLA LLOYD INSTAGRAM