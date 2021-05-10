Who Is Michael Slater Wife? Australian IPL 2021 Commentator's Love Story Revealed

Former Australia opening batsman Michael Slater's cricketing career was filled with a number of ups and downs. While the right-handed batsman had a promising start to his international career, he went on to lose his place in the side to Justin Langer after a form slump in 2001. A split from his childhood sweetheart and first wife Stephanie Slater also took a toll on his health and it was revealed that he was suffering from bipolar disorder. However, Slater's life gradually started to become better after he took up the job of being a broadcaster. So, who is Michael Slater wife? Here we dive deeper into the ex-player's personal life.

Who is Michael Slater wife?

The popular TV presenter tied the knot with Jo Slater in the late 2000s. The two reportedly started dating in 2005, and she was instrumental in helping Slater come out of his depression. The couple lives along with three kids in Sydney. Jo Slater is a Yoga teacher by profession. While the former Australian cricketer is often on the road for his commentary assignments, he loves to cherish his time off cricket with his wife and kids.

Michael Slater latest news: The Michael Slater David Warner controversy

Australia's Indian Premier League cohort is currently stationed in the Maldives, where they are waiting for approval to fly back to their respective homes. Rumour mills were set abuzz reporting a Michael Slater David Warner bar fight at a hotel in the Maldives. However, according to journalist Phil Rothfield, Michael Slater and David Warner have denied being involved in any bar fight in the Maldives. In fact, Slater has claimed that he and Warner are 'great mates' and have 'zero chances of a fight'.

Michael Slater in IPL 2021

The 51-year-old was a part of the broadcasting team for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the ex-cricketer had decided to leave the IPL 2021 bio-bubble and flown to Maldives midway into the competition, considering the COVID-19 situation in India. Slater is now joined by other IPL-bound Australians in Maldives as they wait for approval to fly back to their home country. It is worth mentioning that travellers who have been in India within 14 days are banned from entering the Australian borders.

IPL suspension confirmation

The 'IPL suspension' news shocked cricket fans as they were concerned about the tournament's future. The BCCI has assured that they have not decided to call off the league, but have rather decided to postpone it. The decision to suspend the IPL 2021 comes as several teams including Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals reported breaches in the bio-bubble with several players testing positive for the virus. The confirmation of the same was made on the tournament's Twitter account.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

