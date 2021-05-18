Who Is Neil Wagner Wife? All About NZ Pacer's Love Story With Lana

New Zealand's Neil Wagner is expected to play a major role in the inaugural World Test Championship Final against India. The left-arm pacer has 51 Tests in his career and he currently the third spot on ICC's Test Rankings for bowlers. While the 35-year-old is known for his exploits with the ball, here we also look at the details regarding his personal life. Who is Neil Wagner wife and Neil Wagner daughter?

Neil Wagner married: Who is Neil Wagner wife - Lana?

The left-arm pacer's wife has stood by the player like a rock during the ups and downs of his cricketing career. In his conversation with the Otago Daily Times, the Kiwi international had revealed that Lana has contributed a lot so that he could pursue his dream. The couple lives in Tauranga, and Wagner in the same interview had revealed that he decided to purchase the home so that his wife is close to her friends and family while he is on the road for his cricketing commitments.

Neil Wagner daughter

The couple became parents for the first time on February 19, 2020. Lana gave birth to their first daughter - Olivia Faith Wagner - and the cricketer was with his wife to support her during the time. The speedster had sought a paternity leave from New Zealand Cricket to be present during his daughter's birth.

How much is the Neil Wagner bowling speed?

The New Zealand's test specialist relies on his consistency to get the better of the opposition's batsman. He is known to have a sharp bouncer and has a number of variations in his arsenal when it comes to the short-pitch delivery. As far as the Neil Wagner bowling speed is concerned, the player usually bowls in the mid-130-kmph range.

India vs New Zealand in WTC Final

New Zealand were the first team to book a final berth in the inaugural World Test Championship. They will lock horns against India in the ultimate cash. The India vs New Zealand contest will be played at Southampton from June 18 to 22. The Kiwis have announced their squad for their all-important fixture against India.

NZ squad for WTC Final

Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryll Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.

