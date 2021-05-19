Who Is Prashant Mohapatra? BCCI Match Referee's Latest News Shocks Indian Cricket Fans

India continues to battle with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the nation and resulted in many untimely deaths. The cricketing world has been shocked on Wednesday after receiving the Prashant Mohapatra death news. Prashant Mohapatra was a former Odisha cricket team captain who played in the U-19 Odisha team and the Ranji Trophy as well.

Prashant Mohapatra death announced on Wednesday

Prashant Mohapatra was admitted to the AIIMS Hospital in Bhubaneshwar for his Covid-19 treatment. According to the hospital sources, the former Odisha cricket team captain succumbed to Covid-19 during his treatment. AIIMS, Bhubaneswar superintendent Dr S N Mohanty said that Mohapatra took his last breath at around 7:51 a.m. and couldn’t be saved despite all possible efforts by the doctors.

Mohapatra’s brother, Jasobant has also been admitted to the same facility for his Covid-19 treatment. Prashant Mohapatra had earlier lost his father, Raghunath Mohapatra who was a Rajya Sabha MP and Padma Vibhushan awardee to Covid-19 on May 9. CSK batsman Suresh Raina paid tribute to Prashant Mohapatra through Twitter. He wrote that he was extremely saddened to hear about the tragic demise and he expressed his condolences to Mohapatra’s family.

Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of Prashant Mohapatra sir. May his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to the family. Om Shanti. 🙏 https://t.co/7Y2ZwZTXgs — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 19, 2021

Who is Prashant Mohapatra and Prashant Mohapatra cricket career

Prashant Mohapatra was a right-handed opener who made his cricket debut for the U-19 Odisha team against Tamil Nadu. The Prashant Mohapatra cricket career also saw him play for the East Zone Duleep Trophy and in the Deodhar Trophy. He made his Ranji Trophy debut against Bihar in the year 1990. In his first-class career, Prashant Mohapatra played 45 matches while scoring 2196 runs with the highest score of 157 not out. After his retirement, Mohapatra was appointed as a match referee by the BCCI.

Rajendrasinh Jadeja death

The cricketing world also lost another BCCI match referee and former cricketer, Rajendrasinh Jadeja due to COVID-19 disease on Sunday. Rajendrasinh Jadeja, who hailed from Saurashtra, was 66 years old and also succumbed to Covid-19. The Saurashtra Cricket Association condoled the Rajendrasinh Jadeja death as he was one of their top players from the 80s, having played a pivotal role for the Ranji side as its coach, manager and selector.

Cricketers donation for Covid-19

Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, cricketers have started coming forward to donate after being inspired by the Pat Cummins donation. The cricketers donation for Covid-19 include players like Sheldon Jackson, Nicholas Pooran and Jaydev Unadkat donating part of their IPL salaries to fight the ongoing crisis. While Shikhar Dhawan has donated INR 20 lakh and all his man of the match prize money for buying oxygen cylinders, the Pandya brothers have donated 200 oxygen concentrators. SRH player Shreevats Goswami has also donated INR 90,000 while IPL commentator Akash Chopra also contributed to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation.

