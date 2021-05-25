Who Is Stuart Broad Girlfriend? Will England Pacer Marry After Long Home Summer?

England's veteran pacer Stuart Broad has established himself as a mainstay in the national side's Test line-up. The seasoned campaigner is the second-highest wicket-taker of his country in the longer form with 717 wickets to his name from 146 Test appearances. The talented bowler is likely to play a major role in his team's upcoming matches against New Zealand and India in the coming months. While he has a number of crucial games to look forward to, here we take a look at what he has been up to in his personal life? 'Who is Stuart Broad girlfriend?' We reveal details about the champion cricketer's love life. -

Who is Stuart Broad girlfriend - Mollie King?

The cricketer has been dating Mollie King for a very long time now. The news of former England's T20I captain's relationship with Mollie King had first surfaced in 2012. It was also reported that the couple had parted ways in 2018, but they managed to sort their differences and soon reconciled.

The two got engaged in January this year and the bowler had taken to his Instagram account to confirm the news. It is believed that Stuart Broad and Mollie King could tie the knot soon after England's lengthy home summer. On the professional front, Stuart Broad girlfriend is a television and radio presenter.

Stuart Broad engaged to Mollie Kings

The 34-year-old started the year with a bang by announcing his engagement with long-time girlfriend Mollie Kings. Taking to his Instagram account, the star bowler had shared a picture for the fans after this engagement. He had reckoned that it was probably the best way to start the new year. Here is the Stuart Broad engaged post -

Stuart Broad net worth details

Several unconfirmed reports suggest that the player's overall net worth is estimated to be around INR 40 crore. The Stuart Broad net worth figure also includes a small pub 'Tap & Run; which he has now made it into a grocery delivery store to help coronavirus victims. The Stuart Broad net worth figure has only increased due to his long-term deals with brands like Adidas, Red Bull, Hardys, Simon and Schuster, The Belfry, Investec etc.

Moreover, he has pocked around INR 3.8 crore from his participating in the Indian Premier League. As per a reports by The Cricketer, Stuart Broad's salary stands at £700,000 (i.e. approximately INR 7.22 crore) per year from the England and Wales Cricket Board's annual contract by playing in Test cricket. His contract also includes bonuses relating to performance.

England vs New Zealand Test series

According to the England cricket's schedule for 2021, the team will next be seen in action in June when they take on New Zealand in red-ball matches. The England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series consists of two Test matches starting from June 2. The first Test match will take place from June 2 to 6 at Lord’s. The second Test match will take place from June 10 to 14 at the Edgbaston.

India vs England: Cricketing giants to square off in five Tests

The Indian cricket team is slated to feature in the final of the World Test Championship, where they will take on New Zealand from 18-22 June in Southampton. The Indian contingent will stay back in the UK as they are scheduled to lock horns against England in a five-match Test series. The 1st Test match of the India vs England 2021 series is scheduled to be played on August 4 at Nottingham.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned Stuart Broad net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

