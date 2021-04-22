Who Is The Most Dangerous Batsman In IPL? Which Batsman Has The Highest Strike Rate?

The Indian Premier League has emerged to be one of the most prominent cricket competitions in the world over the years. The fast-paced nature of T20 cricket has led to the franchises giving an added importance to a batsman's strike rate while picking him in their side. Here we take a look at who is the most dangerous batsman in IPL based on the strike rate and also which batsman has highest strike in IPL 2021 so far.

Who is the most dangerous batsman in IPL?

Kolkata Knight Riders' star all-rounder Andre Russell has established himself as one of the most explosive batters in the league over the years with his blistering performances. The flamboyant cricketer has played 78 matches in the competition so far and has accumulated 1616 runs in the same. The 32-year-old has a magnificent strike rate of 180.76 and he sits right at the top in the list of players with the best strike rate in the cash-rich league.

Andre Russell's IPL teammate Sunil Narine comes next on the list with a strike rate of 164.10. The left-hander has often been used as a pinch hitter by the franchise, and he has played some breathtaking knocks for the two-time champions at the top of the order. The bowling all-rounder has 896 from 121 matches (67 innings).

Andre Russell IPL 2021 stats

After failing to make an impact in his first three appearances, Andre Russell roared back to form with a stunning half-century in his fourth match of the season. The all-rounder has scored 99 runs so far from four matches. The cricketer impressed with a blistering half-century against the Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, and he is likely to play a major role for KKR as they look to stage a miraculous turnaround in IPL 2021 after an underwhelming start.

Which batsman has highest strike in IPL 2021 so far?

AB de Villiers has emerged to be the most prolific run-scorer for the Royal Challengers Bangalore this year. The swashbuckling batsman has played with a fantastic strike rate of 189.39. The player with his exploits with the bat has contributed significantly towards the success of the RCB team this season. He will next be seen in action on Thursday as Virat Kohli & co. take on Rajasthan Royals. RR captain Sanju Samson also has a remarkable strike rate of 174.64 in three matches.

AB de Villiers stats in IPL 2021

The IPL veteran has been instrumental in RCB winning their first three matches in the cash-rich league this year. The right-hander has contributed with 125 crucial runs in 3 matches. He has showcased remarkable form this season and will look to carry it for the upcoming matches as well.

