Who Is Titas Sadhu, Player Of The Match In U-19 T20 World Cup Final?

Titas Sadhu stole the show in the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup final against England on January 29 as she ended with outstanding figures of 2/6 from her four overs. Her bowling spell helped India register a comprehensive win by seven wickets as they chased down the meagre target of 69 with six overs to spare.

Who is Titas Sadhu?

Titas Sadhu is an 18-year-old pace bowler from West Bengal, who has represented her state in various age group categories before she got selected for the national side. According to an interview put out by Female Cricket, Sadhu began her cricket at the age of 13. While she gave her trials for the state team then, she initially did not make it.

However, when she turned 16, she finally got her chance to make her debut for the senior Bengal team. She initially started as a net bowler when she was noticed and given a chance to play for the main team. After playing well with the Bengal senior team, she then got a chance for the Indian U-19 team and since then has not looked back.

'Was looking forward to this day'

After winning the player of the match award, Sadhu told PTI, "It's really surreal. Have been looking forward to this day for a long time. We had a plan in our minds, and thankfully we executed what we planned. The spinners backed up really well. We have played 2 matches and watched all the games that happened here, and had a pretty good idea where to bowl."