Who Is Yash Dhull? India U-19 Skipper Who Joined Kohli In Elite List At World Cup Semis

Captain Yash Dhull led from the front to help India defeat Australia in the semi-final of the ongoing U-19 World Cup. The 19-year-old smashed a majestic century to drive India to a mammoth total of 290 runs in 50 overs. In the process, Dhull scripted history as he became only the third Indian skipper after Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand to score a U-19 World Cup ton. Courtesy of Dhull's magnificent innings, India won the game by 96 runs.

Dhull's deputy Shaik Rasheed played the supporting role as the duo together forged a crucial 204-run partnership after a dismal start by the openers. While Dhull scored 110 runs in as many balls, Rasheed finished the innings at 94 off 108 balls. Dhull was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding knock in the finals.

Who is Yash Dhull?

Dhull was born and raised in Delhi, where his parents still reside. Dhull's father, Vijay, was a senior executive at a cosmetics company before leaving to support his son's cricket career. Dhull entered a cricket academy when he was 11 years old and went on to represent India at the U-16 level before being selected for the U-19 squad.

Dhull was a member of the Delhi side that competed in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy earlier last year. Dhull finished the competition on a high note, scoring 302 runs in five matches at an average of 75.50. In the ongoing World Cup, Dhull displayed grit and determination as he came back from COVID-19 infection to lead his team to the final.

ICC U-19 World Cup

As far as the U-19 World Cup is concerned, India will next lock horns against England in the final of the competition. The final is scheduled to be played on February 5 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. While India will look to script history in the final by becoming the first team to win five U-19 World Cup titles, England will be under immense pressure to lift its second trophy at the level.

India's Under-19 squad for World Cup: Yash Dhull (Captain), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rashid (Vice-Captain), Nishant Sindhu, Siddharth Yadav, Anishwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav (Wicketkeeper), Raj Angad Bao, Manav Parakhi, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vatso, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Garv Sangwan.

