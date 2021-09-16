Who Will Replace Virat Kohli As India's T20 Captain? Has He Named His Successor?

With Virat Kohli having decided to step down as the skipper of Team India in the T20I format after the upcoming T20 World Cup, who could be the next Team India T20I captain becomes the imminent question.

Apart from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma is one of the most experienced players in the squad. He is also the vice-captain of the team for T20 and ODIs, hence he becomes the prime contender to helm the team in T20. This is also supported by the fact that Kohli specifically mentioned Rohit in his announcement note, stating that he had discussed his decision with Ravi Bhai (Ravi Shastri) and Rohit (Sharma). Rohit also has the most glittering record in the IPL in terms of leading the Mumbai Indians to the championship 5 times.

However, apart from Rohit Sharma, who also happens to be older than Virat Kohli, KL Rahul could also be given the reins of India's T20 side as he also holds the experience of captaining Punjab Kings in IPL. KL Rahul is also a phenomenal batsman and has also performed well in the India vs England series which was held in England. Moreover, India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah can also be one of the contenders to helm the Indian team in the quickest form of Cricket.

Virat Kohli to step down as captain of T20 post World Cup

In a massive development ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Dubai, Team India's skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that he will step down as skipper of the T20 Indian Team post the tournament. Virat Kohli took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn't have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win," Kohli said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward," he added.

Virat Kohli stated that it "took a lot of time" for him to arrive at this decision. Virat also said that he also spoke to BCCI Secretary Jay Sha and President Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability," he said".