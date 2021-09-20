Who Will Replace Virat Kohli As RCB Captain After IPL 2021? Check Out Players In Line

After stepping down as the skipper of the India T20 team a couple of days back, Virat Kohli on Sunday made another shocking announcement after revealing that he will step down as the RCB captain after IPL 2021. Under Virat Kohli captaincy the RCB team is yet to win a single title, however, the men in Black and Red are looking to win their maiden silverware having made a strong start to the IPL 2021 season. Coming to RCB IPL records this season, the team has won 5 out of seven matches and are third on the points table with 10 points.

Why Virat Kohli left RCB's captaincy?

There is no exact reason why Virat Kohli left RCB's captaincy, but the news is certainly a setback for RCB fans. Kohli has been associated with the RCB since 2008 and is leading the team in red since 2013. The Indian skipper confirmed that he will play his last match in the RCB till the end, however, will not be leading the team as captain. He said “This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me,"

Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after #IPL2021



“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.”: Virat Kohli#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/QSIdCT8QQM — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 19, 2021

Players who can succeed Virat Kohli as RCB captain

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner has been the go-to man in the RCB bowling lineup whenever the team needed a breakthrough. Once Virat Kohli steps down from the captaincy, Yuzvendra Chahal could be considered for the captaincy position as his appointment will bring a fresh perspective to the side as the franchisee continue to chase their maiden IPL glory.

Glenn Maxwell: The Australian all-rounder has captaincy experience under his belt which could work in his favour. The Australian has previously led the Punjab Kings team and the Melbourne Stars. This is the allrounders first season at RCB and the all-rounder has not disappointed his franchisee scoring runs in the first phase of the tournament.

Devdutt Padikkal: The youngster has been a revelation scoring runs at the top for RCB in the past season a swell as this season. The youngster also makes the case to be the leader of the team in the future due to the age factor. The Karnataka batsman is just 21 years old and can be groomed as the future captain considering that he is the local boy and knows the conditions better than most. He will also have seniors players who will be guiding him through the time.