On Friday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Team India’s squads for the upcoming series against Australia and New Zealand on Friday. New Zealand will tour India for a three-match ODI series, followed by a three-game T20I series from January 18 to February 1. India will then face the traveling Aussie squad in a four-match Test series and three-match ODI series at home.

While captain Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the ODI series against the Kiwis, Rohit alongside Virat Kohli has been rested for the T20Is. Hardik Pandya is all set to lead the Men In Blue for the fourth time in T20Is against New Zealand. Here’s a look at all the players, who are in the squads for the upcoming assignments, and which players have been left out.

India vs New Zealand ODI and T20I series

India will continue their preparations for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 under the captaincy of Rohit in the ODI series against New Zealand. Pandya will then lead the T20I squad with Suryakumar Yadav as vice-captain of a young and new-look squad.

India’s ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik

Players in: Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, KS Bharat

Players out: Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel

India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar

Players in: Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav

Players out: Axar Patel

India vs Australia four-match Test series

Rohit will return to the Indian set up for the all-important four-match Test series against Australia. Having defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in their last Test series, India look to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final 2023 with a strong performance.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Players in: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja

Players out: Saurabh Kumar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini