Last Updated:

'Who’s This Cutie?': Yuvraj Singh Urges Little Fan Supporting Him In RSWS To Wear Mask

Yuvraj Singh shared his little fan's video chanting 'Yuvi Yuvi' during the Road Safety World Series and urged her to wear masks all the time and be safe

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
@YUVSTRONG12/Twitter

India Legends are all set to take on Sri Lanka Legends in the Road Safety World Series final on March 21 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. India Legends' performance has been dominant in the entire tournament of Road Safety World Series. Apart from the 'Little Master' Sachin Tendulkar, India's former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been unstoppable in the tournament. 

READ | Yuvraj Singh, Monty Panesar get into verbal WAR on Twitter after Man United beats Man City

Recently, a little fan supporting Yuvraj Singh during the Road Safety World Series got the all-rounder's attention. Yuvraj Singh shared his little fan's video and asked her to wear a mask at all times and be safe. Yuvraj shared the video of his little fan on his Twitter handle and wrote:

READ | Yuvraj Singh wreaks havoc against SA, quips 'can return to Team India' after Eng T20 loss

Here are the reactions:

READ | 'Vintage' Yuvraj Singh turns back the clock once again, smashes four sixes in an over

Yuvraj Singh turns back the clock

Yuvraj Singh in the Road Safety World Series has taken his fans down memory lane after he yet again displayed his six-hitting ability. First, in a match against South Africa Legends, India's former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh smashed Zander de Bruyn for four consecutive sixes. In the match against South Africa Legends, Yuvraj played an explosive inning of 52 runs of 22 balls with the help of  2 boundaries and 6 sixes. 

Yuvraj yet again tormented the opposition's bowling line-up when he came to bat against West Indies Legends. In the 19th over bowled by Mahendra Nagamootoo, Yuvraj smashed three sixes on the first three deliveries. The fourth delivery was a wide yorker but Yuvraj's dominance resumed on the fifth delivery as he hit another six over the sightscreen.

(Image credits: @YUVSTRONG12/Twitter)

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND