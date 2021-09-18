Why Did Anil Kumble Resign From Team India's Head Coach Position In 2017? All We Know

The news about Anil Kumble's re-entry into the Indian coaching setup is again doing the rounds with current head coach Ravi Shastri's tenure coming to an end following the ICC T20 World Cup. While there is no confirmation as to who will be taking up the vacant position, PTI has suggested that along with Anil Kumble, the BCCI is also eyeing VVS Laxman for the coaching role.

If the board decides to re-appoint Anil Kumble as India head coach, then the legendary spinner will be looking to taste success with the team once again. Anil Kumble's maiden tenure as Team India head coach did not end well, with the former leg spinner resigning from the position after just one year at the helm. Kumble was appointed as the India head coach in June 2016 on a one-year term by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC); however, the tenure was cut short following his trouble with Virat Kohli.

Why did Anil Kumble step down as head coach of team India?

If rumours are to be believed, then Virat Kohli, along with certain members of the team India, were unhappy with Anil Kumble's ‘overbearing’ attitude. There were also reports about the rift between the captain and the coach ahead of India’s Champions Trophy match with Pakistan. However, Virat Kohli played down the rumour stating that everything was made up. After losing the final ICC Champion trophy to Pakistan Indian team departed for the West Indies tour, but Kumble stayed back in London to perform his duties as head of ICC’s Cricket Committee. Later in the evening, Anil Kumble resigned as Team India's head coach, stating that it was best for him to move on.

In his resignation letter, Anil Kumble stated, "I am honoured by the confidence reposed in me by the CAC, in asking me to continue as Head Coach. The credit for the achievements of the last one year goes to the Captain, the entire team, coaching and support staff. Post this intimation, I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the Head Coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between Captain and Coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I, therefore, believe it is best for me to move on."

He further wrote, "Professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views are the key traits I bring to the table. These need to be valued for the partnership to be effective. I see the Coach’s role akin to ‘holding a mirror’ to drive self-improvement in the team’s interest. In light of these ‘reservations, I believe it is best I hand over this responsibility to whomever the CAC and BCCI deem fit. Let me reiterate that it has been an absolute privilege to have served as Head Coach for the last one year. I thank the CAC, BCCI, CoA and all concerned. I also wish to thank the innumerable followers of Indian cricket for their continued support. I will remain a well-wisher of the great cricketing tradition of my country forever."

Under Anil Kumble's one-year tenure team India played 17 Test matches, out of which they won, winning 12 and lost just 1. Team India also became the top Test-playing team in the world.

Image: AP