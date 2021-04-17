Why Is Deepak Chahar Called Cherry? Full Story Behind CSK Star's Nickname Revealed

Deepak Chahar starred in Chennai Super Kings's (CSK) six-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Courtesy of the comprehensive win, the Men in Yellow were able to get off the mark on the IPL 2021 points table. CSK are now placed second in the points table.

The Deepak Chahar IPL 2021 stint didn't get off to a desirable start as he was bludgeoned by the Delhi Capitals batsmen in their opening clash. The right-arm speedster gave away 36 runs in his four overs and failed to pick up a wicket. However, Chahar made amends in the game against PBKS by picking his IPL career's best figures of 4/13 and guiding CSK to a win.

The Deepak Chahar IPL 2021 form will be crucial for the three-time IPL champions to succeed in the competition. Notably,Deepak Chahar's brother, Rahul Chahar, who plays for Mumbai Indians, had picked a four-fer in his side's second game against KKR. Rahul Chahar's figures against KKR read 4/27.

Why is Deepak Chahar called Cherry?

Meanwhile, ahead of the game against PBKS, CSK posted a video of Deepak Chahar where he was involved in a Q and A session. From the video, fans finally got to know 'Why is Deepak Chahar called Cherry?' During the conversation, Chahar answered a plethora of questions about his professional and personal life. One of the things that he revealed in the video was the story behind his nickname 'Cherry'.

Speaking about how he got the nickname Cherry, Chahar said that there is a story behind this. He revealed that when made his first-class debut, he was only aged 17-and-a-half and all the others in the team were very senior to him. Chahar further said that when one cheers on a bowler, one generally takes his name but in his case, it was either Deepak or Chahar, which took very long to pronounce like come on Chahar or come on Deepak.

The Agra-born cricketer stated that because of this, their wicket-keeper, Rohit Jalani, who was very senior to him, started calling him ‘Cherry’ as it was easy to pronounce. Chahar opined since that day in 2009, he got the nickname 'Cherry.'

CSK vs PBKS scorecard

CSK won the toss and invited Punjab to bat first. The KL Rahul side got off to a nightmarish start as they were reduced to 26/5 after 6.2 overs. Punjab couldn't recover from the early jolts as they could only post 106/8 with Shahrukh Khan top-scoring with 47 (36). In response, as per the CSK vs PBKS scorecard, CSK cruised home comfortably in 15.4 overs with six wickets to spare. Moeen Ali scored 46 (31) whereas Faf du Plessis was unbeaten on 36 (33).

Deepak Chahar net worth

According to featuredsource.com, the Deepak Chahar net worth is around â‚¹25 to 40 crore. The Deepak Chahar net worth comprises of his income from being an Indian cricket player, IPL salary, as well as, brand endorsements. The Deepak Chahar IPL 2021 salary is â‚¹80 lakh.

Disclaimer: The above Deepak Chahar net worth figure is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Deepak Chahar net worth figure.