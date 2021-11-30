Why Is ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Namibia Tri-Nation Series Cancelled?

The three nations series being played in Namibia between Namibia, Oman, and UAE has been cancelled last week due to the travel bans being imposed around the world due to the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant in the southern part of Africa. Cricket Namibia announced that Oman and UAE will return to their country, citing the closing of borders for travellers for Africa from November 29.

The tri-nation series was cancelled after just two games were played between Namibia and Oman. Namibia won the first match against Oman by 40 runs, while Oman won the second match after defeating Namibia by nine runs on November 27.

Cricket Namibia's statement-

Meanwhile, announcing the cancellation of the triangular series in an official statement, as per a report by namibia.com.na, Cricket Namibia said, “We have received news last night from the ICC that UAE will close their borders for travellers from Africa from the 29th of November. Both UAE and Oman will have to travel back to their countries or be stuck in Namibia. This is similar to the World Cup Women's qualifier currently in Zimbabwe. Today will be the last match and teams should fly out tomorrow or Monday at the latest”.

Netherlands abandoned their ODI series against South Africa

Many sports events in South Africa have been affected heavily ever since the Omricon variant of the COVID-19 virus started spiking the affected cases in the past weeks. Netherland earlier abandoned their ODI series against the Proteas while the Junior Hockey World Cup for Women is still doubtful to take place. In the meantime, speculations about India’s tour of South Africa getting affected by the pandemic have reached an all-time high, as India travels to South Africa for a three-match Test series, three-match ODI series, and four-match T20I series following the conclusion of the ongoing Test series against New Zealand. Meanwhile, India A squad is already in South Africa facing the South Africa-A squad in a three-match unofficial Test series from November 23 to December 9. Earlier in the previous week, two rounds of the United Rugby Championship were previously postponed after teams from Wales, Italy and Ireland made their way back to their nation.

(Twitter Image: @CricketNamibia1)