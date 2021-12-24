Why Is India Vs South Africa Test Series Contest Called 'Freedom Series'?

Final preparations are in full swing, with players from India and South Africa sweating it out before taking the field for the 1st IND vs SA Test. The first India vs South Africa match is set to start on Sunday, December 26, and will be played at the Centurion cricket ground. With Team India looking to lift the trophy and end their drought of not winning the series against Proteas we take a look back at why the India vs South Africa series was named the 'Freedom Series'.

Why is India vs South Africa called Freedom series?

If you are still wondering why is India vs South Africa called Freedom series then the PTI report stated that the series was originally labelled the Friendship Series. It was South Africa’s way of reciprocating India's efforts in ending the country’s sporting isolation in 1991.

A media release issued by Cricket South Africa which read, "India had been among the principal opponents of apartheid. The Freedom Series was felt by both nations to be a be more fitting name in recognition of South Africa’s and India’s shared history of winning freedom through non-violence, not to mention their shared love of cricket!”.

Following the renaming of the series, a specially designed Freedom Series Trophy Podium was made to commemorate the landmark series and was unveiled in a special ceremony ahead of the first Test back in 2018.

India vs South Africa Test Series schedule

After a revised calendar was set by Cricket South Africa, here's how the schedule for the India vs South Africa series looks. As per Cricket South Africa, the tour has been reduced from three series to two; with only Test and One-Day International series. The Test series will begin on 26th December and will end on January 15.

The ODI series will begin from January 19 with the final Test match set to be played on 23rd January 2022 across four venues, Here's the entire schedule.

Tests

1st Test: 26-30 December, Centurion

2nd test: 3-7 January, Johannesburg

3rd Test: 11-15 January, Cape Town

ODIs

1st ODI: 19 January, Paarl

2nd ODI: 21 January, Paarl

3rd ODI: 23 January, Cape Town