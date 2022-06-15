Why Were England Docked WTC Points Despite Win Vs New Zealand? Here's What ICC Rule Says

England registered an emphatic five-wicket win over New Zealand in the second Test to take a 2-0 lead in the series on Tuesday. After being set a target of 299 with little over two sessions remaining on the final day, the Ben Stokes-led side chased it down in just 50 overs, with Jonny Bairstow smashing England's second-fastest Test century.

While Stokes himself played a crucial knock of an unbeaten 75 runs, Bairstow hammered the bowlers as he smacked 136 runs off just 92 deliveries. Despite England's convincing victory, they were interestingly docked crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points.

Why were England docked WTC points despite winning against NZ?

England have not only been fined 40 per cent of their match fee but they have also been penalised two crucial ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the second Test in Nottingham. Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after England were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

England, whose points tally rose to 42 after their incredible win, now sit at 8th spot on the World Test Championship standings with just 40 points after a two-point deduction. As a result, their point percentage also took a hit and fell from 25 to 23.80. In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. England captain Ben Stokes pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth umpire Martin Saggers.

Losing vital points in the WTC is a hit for England, who recorded an unbelievable win over New Zealand in the second Test. After being tasked with chasing down 298 in less than three sessions on the final day, it looked at one point that England were going to play for a draw when they lost Joe Root and were 56/3 and eventually 93/4.

However, captain Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow steadied the ship brilliantly thereafter and brought down the equation to 160 runs needed in the final session. Bairstow went absolutely berserk and smashed a ton off just 77 balls and finished with 136 off 92.

Stokes, who suffered a blow to his knee, hobbled and romped his team home with an unbeaten 70-ball 75 as England completed an improbable win by five wickets.

