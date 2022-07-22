Team India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan is all set to become the seventh captain to lead the side this year, with full-time captain Rohit Sharma being given a rest for the series against the West Indies. At the time of the toss, he was asked an interesting question to which he gave a clever response.

India vs Indies 1st ODI: Dhawan explains his captaincy style

While speaking at the toss, Shikhar Dhawan said, "I'm a very cool captain and I like to guide the team. I will love to take the right decision but what is important is that I make sure the process is right. We are focussing on the process and making sure we get the right result."

The 36-year-old went on to compliment the side's depth by stating, "So much of talent in the country due to our domestic cricket and the IPL. The boys have got a lot of exposure. It is a great opportunity for all of us to showcase our talent." Dhawan went on to list some of the stars that the side has by adding, "There's Surya, Shreyas, Sanju all the boys are quite good - even myself, (smiles)."

TOSS🪙: West Indies Captain @nicholas_47 wins toss against @BCCI 🇮🇳 captain @SDhawan25. #MenInMaroon will bowl first in Game 1 of the CG United ODI Series at Queens Park Oval 🇹🇹 #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/XFVmWin2gN — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 22, 2022

IND vs WI: Pooran wins toss and chooses to field first

The West Indies have won the toss and have put India to bat first in their opening one-day international on Friday at the Queen's Park Oval. The West Indies is coming off after being swept 3-0 at home by Bangladesh in an ODI series, while India just beat host England 2-1.

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder won't play in the first ODI after testing positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Kyle Mayers is set to return from injury. As for India, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will miss the first two games of the three-match series because of a knee injury.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI playing 11

Team India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

(With inputs from PTI)