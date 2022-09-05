Wikipedia Vandalism Of Arshdeep Singh: 'Khalistan' Added From Pakistan, Fixed From Haryana

Young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh was subjected to brutal trolling for dropping a catch in an India-Pakistan match in Dubai on Sunday, which Pakistan won by five wickets. His Wikipedia page was also vandalised, claiming a 'Khalistan' association.

In the 18th over, Arshdeep Singh dropped Asif Ali who went on to deliver a match-winning knock of 16 runs off 8 balls in the Super 4 encounter. Following this, Arshdeep became a victim of online trolling and changes were also made to his Wikipedia page.

Khalistani origin & 'Bajwa' added to Arshdeep's name

However, Republic Media Network has busted the Pakistani propaganda. The Wikipedia entry changed the left-arm pacer's name to "Major Arshdeep Singh Bajwa" and country to "Khalistan". The sham changes were made on September 4 at 6:58 pm by IP Address 39.41.171.125. Republic has verified from multiple services that the IP address belonged to Pakistan and the meddling was done from its capital Islamabad.

Republic tracked the IP address using two IP location-trackers which both led to Pakistan.

The Pakistan-sponsored Hate Propaganda against Arshdeep Singh was reversed to the original by an Indian national within 10 minutes. This wasn't the end, however, as a pitched battle to vandalise and revert Arshdeep's account continued till the page was protected from edits.

'Date Of Death' Added From Germany

Another abhorrent instance of vandalism saw an IP traced to a location in Germany having added a 'date of death' for Arshdeep.

The Information and Technology Ministry has summoned top executives of Wikipedia for a meeting to seek an explanation on how Arshdeep's Wikipedia page entry was changed to reflect his 'Khalistan' association.

Arshdeep Singh receives backing after Pakistan-sponsored hate propaganda is exposed

Several Punjab leaders, including former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, have come out in support of Arshdeep Singh.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Harbhajan Singh slammed those saying "cheap things" about Arshdeep. "Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh," he tweeted. "No one drops the catch purposely..we are proud of our boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout Arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD."

Another AAP MP Chadha said that the kind of hate the young pacer was being subjected to is appalling.

"Let us cut that young man some slack. Arshdeep is an amazing talent and will lead the Indian bowling attack in the coming years. No hate can pull him down," said Chadha in his tweet.

Former CM Amarinder Singh said it was unfortunate that Arshdeep was being mocked over dropping the catch. "Such things (dropping a catch) happen in sports especially under such tremendous pressure. We must support and encourage our sports heroes. Arshdeep, do not be disappointed. You have a long and glorious career ahead, he said in a Facebook post.

Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa also backed the 23-year-old fast bowler.