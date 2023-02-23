Will Alyssa Healy Play In The Semi-final Against India Women? Australian Skipper Responds

India women’s cricket team is all set to face Australia in the semifinal of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Ahead of the semifinal on Thursday, Australia skipper Meg Lanning addressed a press conference and provided an important update about a player. Speaking to reporters, Lanning revealed if senior player Alyssa Healy will play in the semifinal after sitting out of Australia’s last group stage match against South Africa.

As per ICC, Aussie captain Meg Lanning said, “We've got a full squad. Alyssa Healy is fit and available, which is great for us. She's had a great tournament so far and is going to play an important role. So that's nice, but it does make it pretty difficult to get it down to XI".

Healy is among the top-three run scorers of the ongoing tournament with 146 runs in three games at an average of 73.00. The wicketkeeper batter has scored runs at a strike rate of 124.78 while registering two half-centuries. Meanwhile, during the pre-match press conference, Lanning also shed her thoughts on facing the Indian team, who have taken on the Aussies quite a lot recently.

"Can't predict what's going to happen"

"I feel like anything can happen," Lanning said. "And we understand that pretty well. But we're as planned as we can be in terms of their individuals and their sort of team style of play. But you can't predict what's going to happen. So, we need to be able to adapt and sort of play what's in front of us. I think that's really important in coming with all the plans that you want,” she added.

India and Australia have played a total of 30 Women’s T20I so far against each other. Interestingly, the Aussie women dominate the head-to-head records with 22 wins, while the India women have clinched only seven victories. In the last series that both teams played, the Australia women registered a 4-1 series win.

India Women vs Australia Women: Full squads

India Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani.

Australia Women Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc, wk), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.