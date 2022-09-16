New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham took to his official Instagram handle on Friday early morning, to explain his decision of declining a New Zealand central contract. Neesham was one of the notable omissions from the list of players to receive a contract in July. He was then offered one of the two vacant spots on the list, following the departure of Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhome.

However, he turned down the contract offer due to his commitments to other leagues around the world. Explaining his decision, Neesham said in an Instagram story that he knows it will be seen as he is choosing money over playing for the country. However, the allrounder added he would have accepted a contract offer in July, but is already committed to various T20 tournaments now.

'I had planned to accept a contract offer in July': Jimmy Neesham

"I know the news of my decision to decline a central contract today will be seen as me choosing money over representing my country," Neesham said on an Instagram story. "I had planned to accept a contract offer in July, however since being left off the list I have committed to other leagues around the world”. Speaking further on the matter, the star allrounder admitted that it was a tough call to make as, playing for New Zealand is the greatest honour of his career.

“It was a difficult decision but I have decided to honour those commitments rather than go back on my word to re-sign with NZ Cricket. Playing for the [Blackcaps] has been the greatest honour of my career and I remain committed to taking the field with my countrymen for the foreseeable future, especially in pinnacle world events,” Neesham wrote.

A look at Jimmy Neesham's stats

Neesham has represented New Zealand in 48 T20I matches so far in his career, contributing with 607 runs at a strike rate of 165.84 and 25 wickets. In his ODI career, Neesham has scored 1409 runs and dismissed 69 wickets in 71 games. In the Test format, Neesham has scored 709 runs in 12 matches, while taking 14 wickets.

New Zealand to name T20 World Cup 2022 squad on September 20

The allrounder made his last appearance for New Zealand in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia. Meanwhile, he has been named for the inaugural edition of the SA20 league, which has its auction on September 19. Meanwhile, the Kiwi team will reveal their T20 World Cup squad on September 20.

In preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand will play a tri-series against Pakistan and Bangladesh from October 7 to 14 in Christchurch. New Zealand will then play the T20 World Cup 2022 group stage campaign opener against hosts Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 22.