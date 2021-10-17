Will Chennai Super Kings Retain MS Dhoni For IPL 2022? CSK Official Makes Big Statement

Chennai Super Kings under MS Dhoni won their 4th IPL title last Friday beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. With mega auction being planned for IPL 2022 Chennai fans will be hoping to see their ' Thala' in yellow jersey again next season. Under MS Dhoni's captaincy, CSK has reached the finals of IPL the maximum number of times and that is why the franchise will undoubtedly look to retain the captain of the ship. According to ANI report, a CSK official has given an update on MS DHoni's future at CSK which will certainly delight the fans.

MS Dhoni to be retained by Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2022

According to the report, a Chennai Super Kings official in his statement has said that the franchises will use the first retention card at the auction to retain MS Dhoni.

The official said, "There will be retention and that is a fact. The number of retentions isn't something we are aware of yet. But honestly, that is secondary in MS' case because the first card will be used for him. The ship needs its captain and rest assured he will be back next year".

Recently while speaking to Harsha Bhogle, MS Dhoni while answering about his CSK future teased the commentator by saying that with two more franchises coming in, one never knows how things could unfold. However, when Bhogle asked him about the legacy he left behind, Dhoni once again teased the fans by cheekily responding, 'Well, I still haven't left behind.'

During the post-match presentation, MS Dhoni had a special message for CSK supporters who provided the CSK team the vibes of Chepauk (Chennai's home ground in India). He said "I would love to thank the fans. We are in Dubai now. Even when we played in South Africa, we always got a good amount of support. Thanks to all of them. It feels like Chepauk, Chennai. Hopefully, we will come back to play for the Chennai fans next year,".

All you need to know about the IPL 2022 mega auction

With the global pandemic preventing BCCI from holding mega auctions in the 2021 season, the event will now take place in 2022. According to insidesport.co each franchise would be allowed to retain four players; either three Indian players and one overseas player or two Indian and two overseas players. The IPL 2022 Auction will also see teams have an increase of purse by 'five' crores, from the current Rs. 85 crores to 90 crores. However, nothing has been made official by the BCCI so far, as the planning is in its initial stages.

In terms of retentions, as per the existing composition, the deduction in purse amount is Rs 15 crore, Rs11 crore, and Rs 7 crore respectively if a team retains three players, similarly, deductions of Rs 12.5 crores and Rs 8.5 crore in case of two players, and Rs 12.5 crore in case only one player is retained. However, if four players are allowed to be retained, this structure is likely to undergo some changes.

