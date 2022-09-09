The United Kingdom's longest-running monarch, Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8 at her royal residence in Balmoral. Many sporting fixtures and competitions, including the ongoing third Test match between England and South Africa and the women's T20I between England and India, were postponed as a result of her demise. However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday confirmed that all cricket matches in the country will resume in order to pay tribute to the Queen.

England vs India: ECB issues statement

The ECB issued a statement, where it confirmed that the men's Test match between England and South Africa and the women's T20I between England and India will go ahead as planned. The ECB said that all players and coaches will wear black armbands to honour the life and service of the Queen and a minute's silence will be observed before each match.

"Cricket will resume on Saturday to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and honour her remarkable life and service. Following the cancellation of Friday's cricket fixtures as a mark of respect on the announcement of her death, the England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that play will resume from Saturday including international, domestic, and recreational fixtures. The decision has been taken after consultation with DCMS and in line with Official National Mourning guidance," the statement read.

"This means the Men's Test match between England and South Africa will begin at The Oval and the Women's IT20 match between England and India will also go ahead at the Riverside in Durham. The scheduled match between England and Sri Lanka Men's U19 along with recreational cricket fixtures will also take place as planned," the statement added.

"Before each match, a minute's silence will be observed followed by the national anthem. All players and coaches will wear black armbands. Branded inventory will be replaced with messaging paying cricket's respects to The Queen," it concluded.

Ongoing or upcoming matches in England

The ongoing third Test match between England and South Africa was postponed after news of Queen Elizabeth II's demise broke last night. The entire first day of the third Test was washed out before the play on the second day was called off due to the passing away of the Queen. The three-match series between the two sides are currently tied at 1-1. South Africa won the first Test by an innings and 12 runs, while England won the second Test by an innings and 85 runs.

The first women's T20I between England and India is scheduled to take place at Riverside in Durham on Saturday. The game is part of a three-match series being played between England and India from September 10 to September 15.

