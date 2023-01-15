'Will Have Virat &...': Ex-Aussie Skipper Names Cricketers He Wants To Play In Same Team

The Australian cricket team will travel to India in the next few weeks for a four-match Test series, which will be followed by a three-match ODI series. Ahead of the India tour, former Aussie captain Steve Smith, who is now the deputy to captain Pat Cummins has named two Indian cricketers who he wants to play in the same team with. In a video shared by Prime Video, from the Season 2 of the sports documentary, ‘The Test’, Smith can be seen choosing one Indian batter and a bowler.

"I’ll get a batter and a bowler. I will go with Virat, and I will bring in Bumrah. He is a weapon, pretty good record," he told the world’s No. 1 Test batter Marnus Labuschagne during a raid fire round. It is pertinent to mention that Smith and Virat are part of the fab-four of modern-day Test cricket, which also includes England's Joe Root and New Zealand's Kane Williamson. Smith has played a lot of cricket in his career against India and will now travel to the country for the all-important tour.

Schedule for India vs Australia, four-match Test series

India vs Australia 1st Test from February 9 to 13 at VCA Stadium, Nagpur

India vs Australia 2nd Test from February 17 to 21 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

India vs Australia 3rd Test from March 1 to 5 at HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

India vs Australia 4th Test from March 9 to 13 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Schedule for India vs Australia, three-match ODI series

India vs Australia 1st ODI on March 17 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India vs Australia 2nd ODI on March 19 at YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

India vs Australia 3rd ODI on March 22, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Squads for India vs Australia, four-match Test series

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia’s squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner