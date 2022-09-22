Will Jasprit Bumrah Return? Who Could Face The Axe To Fit In Star Pacer For 2nd T20I?

Team India's preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup hit a roadblock following a four-wicket loss to Australia in Mohali on Tuesday, September 20. While the batters were able to post a challenging total of over 200 plus runs, the bowlers were unable to defend the target with runs being conceded in the final overs. Rohit Sharma and co. will be desperate to solve the issue and the only way to do that is by bringing back Jasprit Bumrah to the playing XI for the India vs Australia 2nd T20I.

Jasprit Bumrah's importance to the Indian bowling lineup

The Indian bowling lineup had looked off-colour in absence of Jasprit Bumrah. The men in blue have lost three of the last five matches and by bringing Jasprit Bumrah into the lineup, Team India can have a plan in place to defend the total in the final overs. Bumrah playing more matches is likely to benefit Team India as he will have ample time to get his rhythm back. However, the biggest question is who will make the way for Team India's pace spearhead for the 2nd T20I in Nagpur.

Things went right down to the wire but it's Australia who won the first #INDvAUS T20I.#TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second T20I.



India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Who will Jasprit Bumrah replace in the playing XI?

In the Mohali T20I the Indian pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Umesh Yadav leaked runs and only picked up 2 wickets among themselves. Rohit Sharma handed Umesh Yadav a new lease of life in Bumrah's absence, but the pacer gave away 22 runs in 2 overs despite picking up two wickets. Harshal Patel who returned from injury went for 49 runs in four overs, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 52 runs in his full quota of overs. If Rohit Sharma decides to bring back Jasprit Bumrah (subject to fitness) into the playing XI during the 2nd T20I then Umesh Yadav could find himself on the bench. The other option for Rohit Sharma would be to Harshal Patel who went over 10 runs per over.

Team India's probabale playing XI against Australia

The team management is unlikely to make major changes to the batting lineup with batmen doing well. KL Rahul returned to form in the previous match and will look to carry on his form during the second T20 match. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli did not get runs in the last match and would want to compensate for it by scoring runs in the second T20I. Besides KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav played brilliantly as well and the onus will be on them to once again perform with the bat. Axar Patel once again proved his worth with the ball in absence of Ravindra Jadeja. Dinesh Karthik could likely get extended game time, but Yuzvendra Chahal needs to find a solution to trouble batsmen on the surface not assisting spinners. Here's team India's probabale playing XI

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah