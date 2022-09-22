Will Jhulan Goswami Retire After 3rd ODI Vs England At Lord's? Harmanpreet Kaur Answers

Indian Women's Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Wednesday cleared the air on veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami's retirement from international cricket. After defeating England in the second ODI and taking an unassailable 2-1 lead in the three-match series, Harmanpreet confirmed that the third ODI at Lord's on September 24 will be Jhulan's last game for India. Harmanpreet stated that the third ODI would be very special for the Indian team with Jhulan playing her final match for the country.

"I think so," Harmanpreet said when asked whether the third ODI at Lord's is going to be Jhulan's last match for India. "Lord's will be very special for us with Jhulan going to retire," Harmanpreet said in her post-match interview.

Jhulan Goswami's career

Goswami will leave cricket as the highest wicket-taker in women's internationals, with 353 wickets across formats. She began her international career as a 19-year-old in March 2002 and played for India for over two decades. She represented the country in 12 Tests, 203 ODIs, and 68 T20 Internationals. She picked up 44 wickets in Test, 253 wickets in Women's ODI, and 56 wickets in Women's T20I.

During the World Cup, Goswami equalled the record for most wickets (39) in the tournament's history. Jhulan Goswami made her international debut in 2005 and since then she has represented India in five different World Cups. The tall pacer made her World Cup debut the same year as her international debut. She has played in 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, and 2022 editions of the ICC Women's World Cup.

IND-W vs ENG-W: 2nd ODI

India Women defeated their England counterparts in the second ODI by a massive margin of 88 runs. India Women scored 333/5 in 50 overs after being sent to bat first at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. Harmanpreet scored an unbeaten 143 off 111 balls to help India achieve the huge total. Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol also contributed with scores of 40 and 58 runs, respectively. Indian bowlers then bowled England out for 245 runs. Renuka Singh registered a four-wicket haul, while Dayalan Hemalatha picked two wickets to her name. Harmanpreet was named the player of the match for her outstanding knock. This is the first time India Women have won a bilateral ODI series in England since 1999.

Image: Twitter/BCCIWomen