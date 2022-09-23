Will MS Dhoni Join Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina And Feature In 'Legends' Tourney Soon?

The T20 format of cricket has never been short of entertainment and the popularity of the shortest format of the game has grown by leaps and bounds over the years. The rising popularity of the format has even forced legends of the game to come out of retirement and entertain the crowd. The likes of Sachin, Tendulkar, Brian Lara, and Muttiah Muralitharan are currently featuring in Road Safety World Series.

On the other hand, the likes of Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan etc are plying their trade in Legends League cricket. While the fans have been able to watch and enjoy the legends perform on the field, one person who is yet to play amongst the other legends is former India skipper MS Dhoni. While Dhoni's presence will certainly add more star power to the legends tournament, the major question remains as to why he is yet to sign for it.

Will MS Dhoni ever feature in another league besides IPL?

It is very early to watch MS Dhoni play in the various legends league since he is plying his trade with Chennai Super Kings (CSK ) in the Indian Premier League. According to the BCCI rules, the player has to retire from Indian cricket in order to be part of any other cricket league in the world. MS Dhoni is currently leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL and will continue to do so in the upcoming season as well. Dhoni has to bid goodbye to IPL if he wants to be part of any other cricket league. Recently, MS Dhoni's former CSK teammate Suresh Raina retired from Indian cricket and is currently playing for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series tournament. Robin Uthappa is another example of having the choice to join any league having retired from Indian cricket on September 14.

MS Dhoni's career

Dhoni played over 500 international matches for India and captained the team across all formats in a total of 331 matches. In the test format, MS Dhoni lead the team in 60 matches from 2008 to 2014. During that period India won 27 matches, lost 15 and secured draw in 15 matches. The former skipper scored a total of 4876 runs in 90 Test matches for the team in test cricket.

In his ODI career,Dhoni played 350 matches, and captained India in 199 matches. While leading the team he won 110 matches and suffered defeat in 74 matches in the ODI format. Despite coming lower down the order to bat, the former skipper scored 10773 runs, including 10 centuries and 73 fifties. In the T20I format, Dhoni scored 1617 runs in 98 matches.

Apart from scoring runs for the team, Dhoni will be remembered for captaining Team India to World cup glory twice. India went on to win the ICC T20 World Cup win in 2007 and the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011. The ODI world cup title was India's first in 28 years. In the test format. The player from Ranchi captained the team to the 2013 Champions Trophy becoming the first captain to have won all three ICC trophies. In IPL MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings to four IPL titles and will be aiming for the fifth crown before bringing down curtains on his IPL career.