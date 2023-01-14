Will Rishabh Pant Play In ODI World Cup 2023 For India? Huge Update On His Availability

A few days after former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed that star Team India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant would miss the upcoming IPL, another report has emerged that the 25-year-old could in fact miss most of the 2023 season following his horrific car accident. As a result, there is a chance that Pant may also not be fit in time to represent the Men in Blue for the upcoming ODI World Cup that takes place in October-November.

Rishabh Pant could be sidelined for at least six months

According to ESPNcricinfo, Rishabh Pant has torn all three key ligaments in his knee that could sideline him for at least six months. The report adds that while two of the three ligaments were reconstructed, he is expected to undergo surgery on his third after six weeks. Hence, even if Pant were to be available for selection after six months, there is a chance that he may not have enough match practice under his belt, which could rule him out for selection for the ODI World Cup 2023.

Previously, ANI had reported last week that Pant underwent successful surgery on January 6 and is recovering well at a private hospital in Mumbai. They added that the surgery on the 25-year-old was performed under the supervision of the medical team.