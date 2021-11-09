Will RR Skipper Sanju Samson Play For CSK In IPL 2022? Here's A BIG Update

Sanju Samson had a good season in the India Premier League 2021 on a personal level as he scored a total of 484 runs in the 14 matches that he played. This was the highest number of runs he has ever hit in a single edition of the tournament, despite the poor performance of the team. Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) finished at the seventh position in the points table 2021, which displays their inability to capitulate on occasions and make the team win. Despite being the top scorer of the team, Samson had a poor tournament as the captain and now with the addition of the Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises starting from the IPL 2022, it is now being speculated that Samson may choose to leave RR and ply his trade for a new team.

What does Samson's social media activity say?

Samson recently took to his social media handle and chose to unfollow RR and gave rise to the speculation of him joining Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by following the handle of the Chennai-based franchise. CSK won the 2021 edition of the tournament and won their fourth IPL title in 2021. However, with MS Dhoni’s playing career at the team still unsure, CSK might be looking to build their team with another wicketkeeper batter on their side. This further pushes the idea of Samson joining CSK, as the reigning champions will surely look to fetch his services if he isn’t retained by RR in the player's auction for IPL 2020.

Sanju Samson was the sixth-highest run-scorer in IPL 2021

Samson was handed over the captaincy of the Rajasthan franchise after Australian sensation Steve Smith failed to deliver favourable results for the team. However, in the 2021 edition, RR yet again showed little improvement as they finished the tournament with only five wins in four matches and losing the other nine. RR finished one place above the bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad and below fifth-placed Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in the sixth position. Samson, meanwhile, had a contrasting season with the bat as he scored 484 runs for RR with a strike rate of 136.72 and at an average of 40.33 runs per game. He also notched up a century and hit two half-centuries in the process. Samson also finished the tournament as the sixth-highest run-scorer of IPL 2021.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI