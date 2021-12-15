Will Virat Kohli Skip India Vs South Africa ODI Series? BCCI Official Gives Fresh Update

The ongoing speculation about Virat Kohli planning to take a break from the India vs South Africa ODI series was put to rest by a top BCCI official who has said that no 'formal request' has been made by the Test skipper. Earlier on Tuesday, multiple reports suggested that Virat Kohli is likely to miss the India vs South Africa ODI series as he wants to spend time with his family. Virat Kohli is set to lead India in three-match Test series starting on December 26 with the final Test set to take place on January 15.

India vs South Africa: Update on whether Virat Kohli will play the ODI series

A senior BCCI official while speaking to PTI on conditions of anonymity said, "As of now, Kohli hasn't sent any formal request to skip the ODIs to either BCCI president Sourav Ganguly or secretary Jay Shah. If something is decided at a later date or God forbid, he sustains an injury, then it's a different matter. As things stand today, he is playing the three ODIs on January 19, 21, 23".

He also added that all the players' families are also travelling to South Africa aboard the same charter flight due to the bio-bubble restrictions. The official also said "The skipper is travelling with his family. But yes, if he feels bubble fatigue after the Test series and wants to take a break, he would definitely inform the chairman of selectors and secretary (Shah), who is the convenor of the selection committee," the source added.

India vs South Africa Test and ODI Schedule

Team India will tour South Africa despite the Omicron scare, with Cricket South Africa releasing the updated schedule for the series. The Indian team is due to travel to Johannesburg on a chartered flight on December 16. The India vs South Africa schedule now features a three-match Test series and a three-match ODI series, with the four T20Is originally scheduled, to be played at a later date. Here is a complete look at the revised IND vs SA schedule.

Tests:

1st Test: 26-30 December, Centurion

2nd test: 3-7 January, Johannesburg

3rd Test: 11-15 January, Cape Town

ODIs:

1st ODI: 19 January, Paarl

2nd ODI: 21 January, Paarl

3rd ODI: 23 January, Cape Town