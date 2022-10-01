Windies Great Chris Gayle Puts On A Stunning Show Of Power-hitting In 68-run Knock: WATCH

West Indies great Chris Gayle took his fans down the memory lane as he smashed 68 runs off just 40 balls during a Legends League game between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings on Friday. Gayle, who was playing for the Giants, hit three sixes and a whopping nine boundaries in his 68-run knock, which came at a strike rate of 170.00. While opening the batting, Gayle forged a 40-run partnership with Lendl Simmons before the latter was dismissed for 22 off 18 balls by Jesal Karia.

WATCH: Gayle-storm in in Jodhpur

After Simmons' dismissal, Gayle forged a 70-run partnership with Yashpal Singh before being removed by former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson in the 14th over. Gayle scored the fastest half-century of the ongoing league. He brought up his fifty with the 100th six of the tournament. Gayle's incredible power-hitting reminded fans of his exploits in the Indian Premier League as they took to social media to heap praise on the Jamaican batter.

And he is still making RUNS for FUN #UniverseBoss — Hamadullah Sohu (@cricsohu) September 30, 2022

After a long time watching Chris Gayle bat. What a bliss. Remembering those years 2011, 2012.. of him playing at #RCB #UniverseBoss — Sowmya❤️🖤 (@roseellenglue) September 30, 2022

The Universe Boss @henrygayle makes his mark in Jodhpur with a classy 68 off 40 balls for Gujarat Giants v Bhilwara Kings in @llct20 #UniverseBoss #LLCT20 @StarSportsIndia — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) September 30, 2022

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings

As far as the match is concerned, Irfan Pathan-led Bhilwara Kings won the toss and elected to field first at Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur. Batting first, Gujarat Giants scored 186/7 in 20 overs courtesy of some incredible knocks from Gayle and Yashpal Singh, who scored 58 runs off 37 balls. Yusuf Pathan picked two wickets for the Kings, while Sreesanth, Sudeep Tyagi, Jesal Karia, and Shane Watson each picked one wicket to their names.

Bhilwara Kings chased down the target in 19.4 overs with Karia and Irfan finishing things off with the bat. After an amazing opening show from William Porterfield and Morne van Wyk, who scored 40 and 26 runs, respectively, the Kings lost back-to-back wickets in the form of Watson and Nick Compton. Yusuf Pathan then steadied the ship for his team as he scored 39 off just 18 balls. After Yusuf's dismissal, Karia and Irfan joined the party and finished the chase for the Kings. They remained unbeaten at scores of 39 and 26 runs, respectively.

While Graeme Swann picked two wickets for the Giants, Ashok Dinda, Mitchell McClenaghan, and Thisara Perera picked one wicket each. Kings' Yusuf Pathan was named the player of the match for his all-rounder performance.

Image: Twitter/LegendsLeague