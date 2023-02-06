The buzz of the Border-Gavaskar trophy is reaching its extent as only three days are left before the start of the series between India and Australia. And adding charm to the excitement, players are consistently coming forward to express their views about the forthcoming series.

Recently, the Aussie players have given their take on what the Border-Gavaskar Trophy means to them. In a clip posted by cricket.com.au on their official Twitter handle, the premier players of the Aussie squad could be seen ruminating about the upcoming series against India. Before the start of the first Test which will begin on Thursday, February 9, the Aussie team looks fully focused and all pumped up for the monumental challenge awaiting them at the sub-continent. The team's premier players like Steve Smith, David Warner, Mitchell Starc, and captain Pat Cummins, have shared their thoughts about the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

What’s tougher: An India tour, or away Ashes series?



The Aussie Test stars have their say #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ljF0II6LBo — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 6, 2023

Steve Smith and Path Cummins compare the Border-Gavaskar trophy with the Ashes

"Playing a series In India would be very special to our group. I think it's always been a bit of a crown jewel for Australian touring teams. It's one of if not the hardest place to play away with such foreign conditions, how strong the Indian team are at the moment as well. For our group particularly the way we sit at the minute and how we are building as a group, learning and adapting and bringing that experience. I think it will be extremely special," said Mitchell Starc.

"I am really looking forward to that tour. It's always a hard graft and the one thing I am looking forward to about that is actually applying myself against the best spinners in the world." David Warner said about the Upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy.

About the series, Josh Hazlewood said, "Yeah it's probably the last thing to tick off. I think probaby winning a series in England and winning a series in India. We won a test match last time we had good chances to win the series and didn't quite grab them."

"It's a difficult place to win... a test match let alone a test series. So you know if we're able to topple that mountain that would be huge. I think if we can win India that would be bigger than an Ashes series." Steve Smith. "It's gonna be hard work we know that but I think I can play a massive role. Looking forward to that," Nathan Lyon. And as per Australia captain Pat Cummins, "Winning a series in India is like an Ashes away series but even more rare."