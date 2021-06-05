Winning WTC Would Be Big Feather In Virat Kohli's Cap: Parthiv Bullish Of Elusive ICC Gong

As Team India is all set to play the first-ever ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against New Zealand and a five-match Test series against England, India's former wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel feels winning the WTC title would be big for Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli & Co. will be facing New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, starting from June 18. While New Zealand is already playing two-matches Test series against England, Team India is serving their quarantine period in England.

Winning WTC Will Be A Big Feather In Virat Kohli's Cap- Parthiv Patel

Talking about Virat Kohli's chances to win the ICC World Test Championship as captain, Parthiv Patel said that it will be a big chance for Kohli who has not won any ICC tournament to win the first-ever world cup of Test cricket. Speaking on Star Sports show Game Plan, Parthiv Patel said, "This is the ultimate format of Cricket and everyone wants to become a Test player and now there's a World Cup of Test Championship. Now there is a chance for Virat Kohli - who has found an ICC trophy elusive. He has led India in a couple of ICC tournaments, but this is big, winning the Test championship would be a big feather in his cap."

India will play New Zealand from June 18 to decide the first world champion side of the longest format. The playing conditions confirm that a draw or a tie will see both teams crowned as joint winners as well as the allocation of a Reserve Day to make up for any lost time during the regular days of the Final - scheduled to be played from June 18 to 22. June 23 has been set aside as the Reserve Day. The match will be played using Grade 1 Dukes cricket balls.

Virat Kohli agrees with Ravi Shastri on ICC WTC Final is the biggest

Before leaving for the United Kingdom, Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli were asked in the press conference if the World Test Championship (WTC) Final is like playing the World Cup final, the Indian coach said that WTC Final is the biggest as it is the toughest format of cricket. Following that Virat Kohli had said, "I agree. I think this holds a lot of value, especially this being the first of its kind. It is the toughest format as Ravi Bhai mentioned. We take a lot of pride in playing Test cricket and the way we have progressed as a side is an example of what Test cricket means to us. So for all of us as a unit, this is like an accumulation of all the hard work of the last five-six years where we started to come up the ranks as a side and we are just happy to take the opportunity to play the finals."

(Image Credits: PTI/IPLT20.COM)