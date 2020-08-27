Dinesh Karthik Opens Up About KKR Parting Ways With Chris Lynn, Reminisces The Time Spent

Dinesh Karthik has said that the Kolkata Knight Riders had to let go off Chris Lynn with a heavy heart. The explosive Australian opener was released by KKR during the IPL 2020 Auctions that were held in December last year. He was eventually roped in by the four-time winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, the Knight Riders went on to buy England's 2019 World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

'We had to let go off Lynn with a heavy heart': Dinesh Karthik

"We had to let go off Lynn with a heavy heart, whatever time he spent with the franchise, he was an absolute gun, so are the dynamics of the auction that you have to let go some players, Lynn is somebody I am really fond off, he brings a lot to the table," Karthik said in a video posted on the official website of the IPL. "Eoin Morgan is there with us for this season, I have met him a couple of times, he is a gem of a guy, being a solid human being is something that everyone looks at, he is a World Cup-winning captain, England is the best white-ball team in the world, I would try to learn from him, he has a great mind," he added.

KKR in IPL 2020

The Knights will be hoping to win their third IPL crown in the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. The KKR players have already reached the Gulf for participating in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The Dinesh Karthik-led side are staying at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal.

Karthik on the other hand will be leading the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament. He was last seen in action during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand at Manchester and has not been in the Indian team management's scheme of things since then. He will be hoping to make his bat do the talking as well as showcase some extraordinary performances behind the stumps and eye a comeback in the shortest format for Team India as the countdown to the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 begins.

READ: 'Need To Be Fair': Dinesh Karthik Says Bowlers Should Not Bear The Brunt For ‘Mankad’

(With ANI Inputs)