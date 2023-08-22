'With Kohli Around, There Can Be Nothing...': Eoin Morgan Gives Spicy Remark About Virat

Virat Kohli holds a reputation as one of the Indian cricket team's most reliable batsmen, and his unwavering performance with the bat garners widespread admiration. His recent appearance was in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. The next time Kohli is expected to showcase his skills will be during the Asia Cup 2023, where he will face Pakistan on September 2, 2023. Ahead of this event, former England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan has showered praise upon Kohli.

3 things you need to know

The BCCI on Monday unveiled the Indian squad for Asia Cup 2023

Virat Kohli has been named in the 18-member team

Eoin Morgan has lauded Kohli's skills ahead of the Asia Cup

Eoin Morgan backs Virat Kohli to do well in ODI World Cup 2023

Eoin Morgan, the former captain of the England cricket team, holds the belief that Virat Kohli possesses the capacity to bring out the best in himself during significant events like the ODI World Cup. The highly anticipated tournament is scheduled to take place in India during the months of October and November this year.

In contrast to players who might succumb to the weight of high-stakes matches, Morgan opined that Kohli thrives in these scenarios. Morgan said that Kohli possesses the remarkable ability to not only excel individually but also transmit his enthusiasm to other team members.

"He is a phenomenal player. One of the best ever, and one of the greatest I have seen. And the best thing about Kohli is the way he conducts himself off the field as well. He loves the big stage and if you are an opponent, you don’t want to face him on a big stage like the World Cup, for you know he will stand up and deliver for his team. He has this ability to make the big occasions count, and we have seen that with him many times in the past. Again, he is a leader in that group and his presence in the change room will make a big difference to Rohit Sharma," Morgan said.

"Also, there will be players who feel the nerves, and with Kohli around, there can be nothing better for them. He will give them the confidence they need, and is a massive player for India in the World Cup. He harnesses all of the energy and hype around big games, and uses all of it to make a difference. Very few players in my generation could do that. And he will want to win. He is that type of competitor, and has that type of focus. He will want to lift that trophy," he added.

ODI World Cup returns to India

The World Cup is slated to take place from October 5 to November 19 across 10 venues in India. Currently, India is in the process of getting ready for the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to commence on August 30. India will kick-start its campaign against Pakistan on September 2.

