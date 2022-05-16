Witness Reveals Last-ditch Attempt To Save Symonds' Life After Crash: 'He Had No Pulse'

The cricket world was left in huge on Sunday with the passing of former Australia player Andrew Symonds. Symonds also known as 'Roy' to everyone died in a car crash on Saturday night in northern Queensland. The former Australia cricketer was 46 and was travelling with his two pet dogs, who survived the accident. According to 7NEWS, when people arrived at the accident site, they discovered the car upside down with Symonds still inside, the engine running, and the radio on.

Andrew Symonds accident: Witness claims last-ditch effort to save former cricketer

According to the police statement, the Andrew Symonds crash happened on Hervey Range Road near the Alice River Bridge in Queensland when his car left the road and rolled. In the latest development relating to Andrew Symonds' accident, a witness has now revealed the desperate attempts to save the former cricketer's life after she found him in his vehicle roughly two minutes after the accident. She also, revealed that his dogs who were also in the car survived.

According to a report by Australia's Courier-Mail, the victim said, “One of them was very sensitive and didn’t want to leave him, It would just growl at you every time we tried to move him or go near him." She added, “My partner tried to get (Symonds) out of the car, to put him on to his back. He was unconscious, not responsive and had no pulse,". Andres Symonds is the third Australian cricketer after Shane Warne and Rod Marsh to have died this year.

Andrew Symonds' death: A look back at former Australian cricketer's international career

Andrew Symonds don the white jersey for Australia 26 times. He was also part of the famous Australia team which lifted the ICC World Cup twice in 2003 and 2007. The all-rounder was an integral part of Australia's white-ball sides that dominated the world between 1999 and 2007.

Talking about the batting record, Symonds during his time as an active player scored 5,000 runs at an average of 39.75 in 200 ODIs. The middle-order batsman also scored six centuries and 30 half-centuries. Symonds with his medium pace and spin also claimed 133 wickets. Coming to the Test format, Symonds made his debut in the whites in the year 2004 against Sri Lanka. The all-rounder scored 1462 runs with two centuries and 10 fifties. He