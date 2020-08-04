England Pacer Chris Woakes Happy Being Away From The Spotlight

Pacer Chris Woakes on Monday is happy staying away from the spotlight and says he just wants to churn out match-winning performances for England. Woakes' performances often go unnoticed as the likes of Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Jofra Archer steal the spotlight. "I honestly really don't mind. I'm not one for being centre of attention," Woakes was quoted as saying by 'Sky Sports'. "Don't get me wrong, I want to go out on the field and perform and I want to make match-winning performances for England but it really doesn't bother me if I'm first choice to write about or not, to be brutally honest," he added.

Woakes happy being away from the spotlight

The 31-year-old, who has 106 wickets from 35 Tests, feels while he can't join compatriots James Anderson and Broad in the 500 wickets elite club, he still has a lot to offer. "My stats have been mentioned and they're very good in England, I want to keep working on those, keep improving on them and making them as good as they can be," Woakes said. "At my age and where I am now at 31, it's unlikely that I'm going to go on and get 500 Test wickets like Jimmy and Broady but I still want to go on and get as many as I can individually. "I still feel like I can provide really good services to England for many more years to come so I'm happy with how it works and as long as I continue to be able to represent England then I'll be happy," Woakes added.

England are in a unique situation with all their pacers fit to play resulting in an intense competition between the speedsters to start the match. Thus even with a good record and consistent performances under his belt, Woakes cannot cement his place in the playing XI. "It's not an easy team to just be cemented in. My record in England is brilliant, I'm obviously pleased with that. "I want to keep getting better and improving myself and every time I get the opportunity to play for England, whether it is home or away, I'm giving 110 per cent and trying to do my best for the team," Woakes said.

