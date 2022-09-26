Women’s Asia Cup 2022: Full Schedule, Format, Squads, Date, Time & Live Streaming Details

The fourth edition of the Women's Asia Cup is a couple of days away with defending champion Bangladesh looking to retain the crown. Bangladesh broke India's dominance by lifting the Asia Cup trophy back in 2018. The Women’s Asia Cup 2022 is set to commence on October 1 with seven teams battling for the title. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE, Malaysia and Thailand, will participate in the tournament in a total of 24 matches, with the final match to be played on October 15. Ahead of the tournament, we take a look at the schedule and squads and also details on where to catch the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 live streaming.

Women’s Asia Cup 2022 schedule

Date Matches Venue Time October 1 Bangladesh vs Thailand Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium 9:00 AM October 1 India vs Sri Lanka Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium 1:30 PM October 2 Pakistan vs Malaysia Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium 9:00 AM October 2 Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium 1:30 PM October 3 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium 9:00 AM October 3 India vs Malaysia Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium 1:30 PM October 4 Sri Lanka vs Thailand Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium 9:00 AM October 4 India vs United Arab Emirates Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium 1:30 PM October 5 United Arab Emirates vs Malaysia Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium 1: 30 AM October 6 Pakistan vs Thailand Sylhet International Cricket Stadium 9:00 AM October 6 Bangladesh vs Malaysia Sylhet International Cricket Stadium 1:30 PM October 7 Thailand vs United Arab Emirates Sylhet International Cricket Stadium 9:00 AM October 7 India vs Pakistan Sylhet International Cricket Stadium 1:30 PM October 8 Sri Lanka vs Malaysia Sylhet International Cricket Stadium 9:00 AM October 8 India vs Bangladesh Sylhet International Cricket Stadium 1:30 PM October 9 Thailand vs Malaysia Sylhet International Cricket Stadium 9:00 AM October 9 Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Sylhet International Cricket Stadium 1:30 PM October 10 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Sylhet International Cricket Stadium 9:00 AM October 10 India vs Thailand Sylhet International Cricket Stadium 1:30 PM October 11 Bangladesh vs United Arab Emirates Sylhet International Cricket Stadium 9:00 AM October 11 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Sylhet International Cricket Stadium 1:30 PM October 13 Team 1 vs Team 4 (Semi-Final 1) Sylhet International Cricket Stadium 9:30 AM October 13 Team 2 vs Team 3 (Semi-Final 2) Sylhet International Cricket Stadium 1:30 PM October 15 Final Sylhet International Cricket Stadium 1:30 PM

Women’s Asia Cup 2022 squad

India

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire Reserve players: Taniya Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur

Pakistan

Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hasan. Reserve players: Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Sri Lanka

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani (wk), Kaushini Nuthyanga, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Malsha Shehani, Madushika Meththananda, Inoka Ranaweera, Rashmi Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya, Tharika Sewwandi

Malaysia

Winifred Duraisingam (c), Mas Elysa (vc), Sasha Azmi, Aisya Eleesa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Elsa Hunter, Jamahidaya Intan, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Wan Julia (wk), Dhanusri Muhunan, Aina Najwa (wk), Nurilyaa Natasya, Nur Arianna Natsya, Nur Dania Syuhada, Noor Hayati Zakaria.

Bangladesh (hosts)

UAE

Thailand

Where to catch Women’s Asia Cup 2022 live on TV?

How to catch Women’s Asia Cup 2022 live streaming?

