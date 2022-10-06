Women's Asia Cup: Thailand Register Stunning Win Over Pakistan, Send Twitter Into Meltdown

Pakistan women’s cricket suffered a humiliating loss against Thailand women by four wickets in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022. The Pakistani side was restricted to 116/5 in the first innings and then failed to defend the target. Thailand won match no. 10 of Women’s Asia Cup 2022, courtesy of brilliant figures of 2/20 in four overs by Sornnarin Tippoch, followed by a match-winning knock of Natthakan Chantam's 61 off 51 balls.

In the first innings of the game, Sidra Ameen top scored for Pakistan with 56 runs in 64 balls, while the next best score was 15 runs by opener Muneeba Ali. Skipper Bismah Mahroof hit three runs, Nida Dar hit 12 runs, and Ayesha Naseem hit eight runs. While Aliya Riaz remained unbeaten on 10 runs off 9 balls and Omaima Sohail on 1 run. While Sornnarin Tippoch grabbed two wickets, Thipata Putthawong managed to take a wicket.

Going ahead in the second innings, Thailand opener Nannapat Koncharoenkai added 13 runs to the team’s total while Nauremol Chaiwai with 17 was the only after batter to hit double digits. On the bowling front, Nida Dar and Tuba Hassan grabbed two wickets each, while Nashra Sandhu and Kainat Imtiaz grabbed a wicket each, but the team failed to win the match.

Internet reacts to Thailand's win over Pakistan

Pakistan’s loss to the lower-ranked Thailand became a major talking for cricket fans on Twitter, as they put out interesting reactions. “Absolutely deserved it, what a team. Loved watching them in 2020 too and they deserved to win then as well,” a fan said while praising Thailand’s performance. At the same time, another fan replied, “Pakistan women cricket needs reforms investment. BCCI did league, now WIPL from next year. They're on par with Australia and England. Pakistan way behind struggling even against Thailand”.

Absolutely deserved it, what a team. Loved watching them in 2020 too and they deserved to win then as well. — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 6, 2022

Pakistan women cricket needs reforms investment. BCCI did league, now WIPL from next year. They're on par with Australia and England. Pakistan way behind struggling even against Thailand — Arjun Singh (@Arjun_800) October 6, 2022

Pakistan men team loses the series to England Z side and that too at at home and now Pakistan women loses to Thailand women.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! — Royal (@Royal63052948) October 6, 2022

One the greatest minnow teams ❤️ @TheRealPCB — Tanishq 🇮🇳 (@PrideKohli) October 6, 2022

Pakistan placed below India in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 points table

This was Pakistan's first loss at the Asia Cup 2022, while they were playing their 3rd game. They have now been placed below table-toppers India at the second position in the points table. Pakistan is level on points with Sri Lanka, while Thailand finds itself at 5th, sandwiched between Bangladesh and UAE.