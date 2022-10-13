Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan Snatch Defeat From Jaws Of Victory As Sri Lanka Win By 1 Run

Sri Lanka and Pakistan locked horns against each other in the second semi-final of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup on Thursday. Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 1 run to win the nail-biting thriller on the final delivery of the game. The island nation has now advanced to the final of the Asia Cup, where they will meet continental giants India to compete for their first-ever title.

Women's Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan

Batting first, Sri Lanka Women scored 122/6 in 20 overs on the back of some crucial knocks from Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, and Hasini Perera. While Sanjeewani and Samarawickrama scored 26 and 35 runs, respectively, Nilakshi and Perera ended their innings with scores of 14 and 13 runs. Nashra Sandhu shone with the ball for Pakistan as she picked three wickets in her quota of four overs.

Sri Lanka then restricted Pakistan to 121/6 in 20 overs with some brilliant bowling from Inoka Ranaweera, who picked 2 wickets in 4 overs. Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof scored 42 off 41 balls but her knock went in vain as the Women in Green failed to chase down the target. Nida Dar was looking good to draw the game but her run out on the final delivery ended all hopes for Pakistan. She was sent back for 26 off 26 balls.

Pakistan were cruise control during the match as they needed 18 runs off 18 balls with 7 wickets to spare. But a disastrous end to the match resulted in Pakistan needing 9 off the last over. It boiled down to 3 runs off 1 ball at the end. Achini Kulasuriya bolwed a full toss which Nida Dar hit to the covers where a catch was dropped. Pakistan batters tried to take two runs to force a Super Over but it wasn't to be as they got run out.

Women's Asia Cup final

India and Sri Lanka are slated to lock horns in the final of the competition on October 15. If India wins the final, it will be their record seventh title in Asia Cup (ODIs and T20Is combined), whereas Sri Lanka are still searching for their first trophy despite having played every edition of the competition.

Image: Twitter/ACC

