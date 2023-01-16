Women's IPL Media Rights Sold For Rs 951 Cr; BCCI Says 'it Marks Another Historic Mandate'

Media rights for the inaugural edition of the women's IPL have been sold for a whopping 951 crores. The news comes as a massive development for the women’s cricket. The news was confirmed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah on his Twitter account.

"Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the Women’s @IPL media rights. Thank you for your faith in @BCCI and @BCCIWomen. Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for next 5 years (2023-27). This is massive for Women’s Cricket."

The auction for the T20 League was conducted by the cricket board in Mumbai on Monday.

The global rights comprise three categories -- linear (TV), digital and combined (TV and digital). In the men's IPL, separate rights are sold across regions.

Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the Women’s @IPL media rights. Thank you for your faith in @BCCI and @BCCIWomen. Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for next 5 years (2023-27). This is massive for Women’s Cricket 🙏🇮🇳 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 16, 2023

After pay equity, today's bidding for media rights for Women's IPL marks another historic mandate. It's a big and decisive step for empowerment of women's cricket in India, which will ensure participation of women from all ages. A new dawn indeed! #WIPL @ICC @BCCIWomen — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 16, 2023

Eight out of ten IPL teams interested to but WIPL team

The amount translates to INR 7.09 crore per match, both on TV and Digital. As per a recent ESPNCricinfo report, eight of the 10 IPL franchises submitted bids to own a WIPL side with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants not yet doing the same. The five franchises will be unveiled by the BCCI on January 25, with the player auction ahead of the inaugural season set to take place in February.