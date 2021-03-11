Women's National Cricket League 2021 Fury Vs Meteors Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

The Western Fury Women will take on the ACT Meteors Women in the 21st match of the Women's National Cricket League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM IST (6:00 GMT, 2:00 PM local time) from the W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth on March 12, 2021. Here are the Fury vs Meteors live streaming details, how to watch the Australian Women's ODD live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Women's National Cricket League 2021: Fury vs Meteors preview

The two bottom-placed teams of the Women's National Cricket League 2021 — the Western Australia Fury and the Australian Capital territory Meteors — will go up against each other in a group stage game of the tournament on March 12. Western Fury are in an unlucky 4-match losing streak as they come into this game. The side lost two back to back matches against the Tasmania Women and followed it up with two losses against Queensland Fire. They are now in the last place on the table with 0 points and a poor net run rate of -2.215.

The Australian Capital Territory Meteors started off their Women's National Cricket League 2021 campaign with a win over the Queensland Fire team but have failed to perform since. They will come into this game on the back of an unfortunate five-match losing streak. This puts the ACT Meteors in penultimate place — sixth — on the points table with just 4 points and an NRR of -1.153.

Women's National Cricket League 2021 live in India: Fury vs Meteors live streaming details

The Australian Women's National Cricket League 2021 will not be telecast in India. As of now, there is also no official live streaming in place for the coverage of the tournament. Fans who wish to follow the match can keep track of the Western Fury vs Meteors live scores and updates on the social media accounts and website of Cricket Australia and the team involved.

Women's National Cricket League 2021: Fury vs Meteors pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the WACA ground, Perth has long been thought of as one of the quickest surfaces in the world. The bouncy pitch has proven to a nightmare for batters through the years, but with the surface flattening out over the last few years, we expect this game to go to a decently high total in the 190-200 range. There should still be a lot of assistance for the bowlers with the natural bounce and swing making it a fast bowlers paradise. Accuweather predicts heavy rainfall on the morning of the match. However, the skies should be clear by the start of this game. Humidity will be at 53% and temperature at 26°C.

Image Credits: Cricket ACT Twitter