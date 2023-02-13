Women's Premier League Auction Live Updates: WPL 2023 Auction Begins At 2:30 PM IST

Quick links:
Image: IPL/BCCI
Mumbai-based art collector and consultant Mallika Sagar will be the first-ever female auctioneer to oversee a big cricketing event like the WPL Auction 2023. Click here to know more about Mallika.
Overseas Players: Ashley Gardner (AUS), Ellyse Perry (AUS), Meg Lanning (AUS), Alyssa Healy (AUS), Jess Jonassen (AUS), Darcy Brown (AUS), Sophie Ecclestone (ENG), Nat Sciver (ENG), Danielle Yacht (ENG), Catherine Sciver (ENG), Sophie Devine (NZ), Sinalo Jafta (SA), Deandra Dottin (WI) and Lauryn Phiri (ZIM)
Check out the list of Indian players who have the maximum base price of INR 50 lakhs at the WPL 2023 Auction.
The Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction 2023 is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST on Monday.
Each team is allowed to but a maximum of 18 players at the auction and a minimum of 15 players at least. It is expected that a total of 90 players will be sold at the auction. It is pertinent to mention that six overseas players are required to feature in squads of every team.
Each team will head into the players' auction with a total purse value of INR 12 crore.
A total of 409 cricketers will go under the hammer at the players auction. Out of the 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players of which eight players are from associate nations. Out of the total, 202 players are capped and 199 players are uncapped. 40 players were added to the auction list on Monday.
Gujarat Giants (Adani Group), UP Warriorz (Capri Globals), Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals are the five participating teams in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023. BCCI sold the rights to own the WPL teams for a whopping 4669.99 crore.