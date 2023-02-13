Last Updated:

Women's Premier League Auction Live Updates: WPL 2023 Auction Begins At 2:30 PM IST

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction 2023 is being held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on Monday, February 13. The five participating teams in the inaugural edition of the tournament will bid for the 449 female cricketers, who will go under the hammer. Stay tuned to the live blog on republiworld.com for all live updates from the WPL Auction 2023.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Women's Premier League

Image: IPL/BCCI

pointer
13:37 IST, February 13th 2023
Everything to know about the WPL 2023 Auctioneer Mallika Sagar

 Mumbai-based art collector and consultant Mallika Sagar will be the first-ever female auctioneer to oversee a big cricketing event like the WPL Auction 2023. Click here to know more about Mallika.

pointer
13:25 IST, February 13th 2023
Overseas players in the list of players with a maximum base price at WPL

Overseas Players: Ashley Gardner (AUS), Ellyse Perry (AUS), Meg Lanning (AUS), Alyssa Healy (AUS), Jess Jonassen (AUS), Darcy Brown (AUS), Sophie Ecclestone (ENG), Nat Sciver (ENG), Danielle Yacht (ENG), Catherine Sciver (ENG), Sophie Devine (NZ), Sinalo Jafta (SA), Deandra Dottin (WI) and Lauryn Phiri (ZIM)

pointer
13:13 IST, February 13th 2023
10 Indian cricketers feature in the list of players with a maximum base price at WPL Auction

Check out the list of Indian players who have the maximum base price of INR 50 lakhs at the WPL 2023 Auction.

  • Harmanpreet Kaur
  • Smriti Mandhana
  • Deepti Sharma
  • Renuka Singh
  • Jemima Rodrigues
  • Shafali Verma
  • Pooja Vastrakar
  • Richa Ghosh
  • Sneh Rana
  • Meghna Singh
pointer
13:05 IST, February 13th 2023
When will the WPL Auction 2023 begin?

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction 2023 is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST on Monday.

pointer
12:53 IST, February 13th 2023
Maximum number of buys, Highest price bracket & more interesting details

Each team is allowed to but a maximum of 18 players at the auction and a minimum of 15 players at least. It is expected that a total of 90 players will be sold at the auction. It is pertinent to mention that six overseas players are required to feature in squads of every team.

pointer
12:43 IST, February 13th 2023
What is the purse value for teams at the WPL 2023 Auction?

Each team will head into the players' auction with a total purse value of INR 12 crore. 

pointer
12:43 IST, February 13th 2023
How many cricketers will go under the hammer at WPL 2023 Auction?

A total of 409 cricketers will go under the hammer at the players auction. Out of the 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players of which eight players are from associate nations. Out of the total, 202 players are capped and 199 players are uncapped. 40 players were added to the auction list on Monday.

pointer
12:43 IST, February 13th 2023
Five teams to bid at WPL 2023 Auction

Gujarat Giants (Adani Group), UP Warriorz (Capri Globals), Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals are the five participating teams in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023. BCCI sold the rights to own the WPL teams for a whopping 4669.99 crore.

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com