Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021 Karnataka Vs Tamil Nadu Live Stream, Pitch Report

The Karnataka Women will take on the Tamil Nadu Women in a group stage match of the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Sri Ramchandra Medical College Ground on March 17, 2021. Here are the Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu live streaming details, how to watch Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu live in India and Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu live scores details.

Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021: Match preview

Karnataka will certainly start as favourites as they are currently unbeaten in the tournament so far after two matches. They have the experienced duo of Veda Krishnamurthy and Nikki Prasad whose contribution will be crucial for them as they go ahead in the tournament. Tamil Nadu Women meanwhile have one win and one loss and will be eyeing for their second, however, they will have to bring their A-game in order to create an upset.

Women's Senior ODI Trophy schedule

Speaking about the Women's Senior ODI Trophy schedule, the tournament will witness 37 teams go up against one another for a shot at the prestigious title. There will have five Elite groups of six teams each and one Plate group consisting of seven teams fighting it out for a place in the final. Following all COVID-19 protocols, the players from each of the teams have been in quarantine from March 4 and will continue to play the tournament in a bio-bubble.

Bengaluru, Jaipur, Indore, Surat, Rajkot, and Chennai will host the group stage games, which began on March 11. The top teams in each of the five elite groups will qualify directly for the quarter-final stage along with the next two highest-scoring teams. The semi-finals will take place on April 1 followed by the final, which is on April 4.

Women's Senior ODI Trophy live: Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu pitch report and weather forecast

When Tamil Nadu played their first match on the same venue it was a low scoring encounter which they won and going by the result of that match we can expect that this game to be a good contest between these two teams. The pitch looks balanced and will be helpful for both bowlers and batters. Accuweather predicts no rain for this match.

Women's Senior ODI Trophy live in India: Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu live streaming details and Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu live scores

As of now, there is no official telecast of the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021 in India. There is also no information on where these games will be streamed. However, fans can follow the series and the Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu live scores on the social media accounts and websites of the BCCI and the respective state cricket associations.

Image: BCCI.TV website