Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021 Pondicherry Vs Bihar Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

The Pondicherry Women will take on the Bihar Women in the 1st match of the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Karnataka State Cricket Association Cricket Ground 3, Alur on March 11, 2021. Here are the Pondicherry vs Bihar live streaming details, how to watch the Women's Senior ODI Trophy live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021: Pondicherry vs Bihar preview

With the Indian Women's team getting back on the field after almost a year, the senior Indian Women are also set to get a chance to face off at the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021. The tournament will consist of 37 teams that have been split into five elite and one plate group. Each of the elite groups will have six teams each while the plate group will have seven teams going head to head. Under current conditions, the players from each of the groups have been quarantining from March 4 and will continue to play the tournament in a bio-bubble.

Bengaluru, Jaipur, Indore, Surat, Rajkot, and Chennai will host the group stage games which begin on March 11. The top teams of the five elite groups, along with the next two teams in terms of points will qualify directly for the quarterfinal stage. The third best side among the elite groups will go up against the winner of the plate group for a place in the quarterfinals. This match will take place on March 27 while the four quarterfinals will be played on March 29 and 30. The semi-finals will take place on April 1 followed by the final, which is on April 4. The venue for the knockouts will be decided on a later date.

Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021 live in India: Pondicherry vs Bihar live streaming

As of now, there is no official telecast of the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021 in India. There is also no information on where these games will be streamed. However, fans can follow the series and the Pondicherry vs Bihar live scores on the social media accounts and websites of the BCCI and the respective state cricket associations.

Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021: Pondicherry vs Bihar pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the KSCA Ground 3 has historically been a fairly low-scoring one, meaning that a score of around 150-160 should be a good score. The venue is expected to be a favourite of the bowlers as the tournament goes on. Accuweather predicts a warn day in store for the match, with temperatures reaching 32°C. No rain is expected and the humidity will go from 64% in the morning to 27% in the evening.

Image Credits: Bihar Cricket Associaton website