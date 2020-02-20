Women's T20 World Cup Live Streaming In India And Full Tournament Schedule Details

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 is all set to get underway on Friday, February 21. This the 7th edition of the mega-league which will take place in Australia. This is the first time that a Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 is going to be held as a standalone tournament. The final will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 8 which also happens to be International Women's Day. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played about six months later.

The teams are divided into two groups at the Women's T20 World Cup 2020. Group 'A' consists of Australia, India, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Bangladesh. Group 'B' consists of England, West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan and Thailand. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 knockouts.

Women's T20 World Cup 2020 live Streaming and broadcast

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Doordarshan. You can catch the live streaming on Hotstar, Jio TV and ICC's Facebook page.

Where and how to watch Women's T20 World Cup 2020?

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Women's T20 World Cup 2020. The channel will change between Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD based on the number of matches on the day. Indian matches are likely to be broadcasted in both Hindi and English.

Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Schedule

February 21: Australia vs India, Sydney (Showground) (d/n) (1:30 PM IST)

February 22: West Indies vs Thailand, Perth (WACA) (11:30 AM IST)

February 22: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Perth (WACA) (d/n) (4:30 PM IST)

February 23: England vs South Africa, Perth (WACA) (d/n) (4:30 IST)

February 24: Australia vs Sri Lanka, Perth (WACA) (11:3 AM IST)

February 24: India vs Bangladesh, Perth (WACA) (d/n) (4:30 PM IST)

February 26: England vs Thailand, Canberra (8:30 AM IST)

February 26: West Indies vs Pakistan, Canberra (d/n) (1:30 PM IST)

February 27: India vs New Zealand, Melbourne (Junction Oval) (8:30 AM IST)

February 27: Australia vs Bangladesh, Canberra (d/n) (1:30 PM IST)

February 28: South Africa vs Thailand, Canberra (8:30 AM IST)

February 28: England vs Pakistan, Canberra (d/n) (1:30 PM IST)

February 29: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Melbourne (Junction Oval) (8:30 AM IST)

February 29: India vs Sri Lanka, Melbourne (Junction Oval) (d/n) (1:30 PM IST)

March 1: South Africa vs Pakistan, Sydney (Showground) (8:30 AM IST)

March 1: England vs West Indies, Sydney (Showground) (d/n) (1:30 PM IST)

March 2: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Melbourne (Junction Oval) (8:30 AM IST)

March 2: Australia vs New Zealand, Melbourne (Junction Oval) (d/n) (1:30 PM IST)

March 3: Pakistan vs Thailand, Sydney (Showground) (8:30 AM IST)

March 3: West Indies vs South Africa, Sydney (Showground) (d/n) (1:30 PM IST)

March 5: First semi-final, Sydney (SCG) (8:30 AM IST)

March 5: Second semi-final, Sydney (SCG) (d/n) (1:30 PM IST)

March 8: Final, Melbourne (MCG) (d/n) (1:30 PM IST)

