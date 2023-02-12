Women’s T20 WC: Jemimah Rodrigues Hits Match-winning 53 As India Beat Pakistan By 7 Wkts

Jemimah Rodrigues' excellent half-century and Richa Ghosh's quickfire 31 helped India as they defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the Women's T20 World Cup. Batting first Pakistan set a competitive target of 150 with the help of Bismah Maroof's 68 and Ayesha Naseem's brilliant 43. Radha Yadav picked up two wickets in the proceedings.

India got off to a smooth start as Yastika Bhatia managed to score some big hits before falling cheaply for 17. Shafali Varma looked in complete control but after her dismissal, Harmanpreet Kaur too didn't survive for long leaving his side on the edge. But it was Jemimah who took over the reign and with the able help of Richa the pair did the job with relative ease.

Earlier, Pakistan posted 149 for 4 after electing to bat, their highest T20 World Cup total.

Pakistan were reduced to 43 for 3 in the eighth over but they made a brilliant recovery, scoring 91 runs in the second half of their innings with captain Bismah Maroof (68 not out) and Ayesha Naseem (43 not out) stitching 81 runs for the unconquered fifth wicket.

Maroof struck seven fours during her 55-ball unbeaten knock while Naseem hit two fours and two sixes from 25 balls during her unbeaten innings.

Pakistan scored 58 from the last five overs, as Maroof and Naseem frustrated the Indian bowlers for more than eight overs to take their side to a challenging total.

For India, left-arm spinner Radha Yadav was the most successful bowler with figures of 2/21 while Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar got one wicket each.

India did not take long to get the breakthrough, with in-form off-spinner Deepti Sharma dismissing opener Javeria Khan (8) in the second over with India captain Harmanpreet Kaur taking an easy catch at short fine leg after the batter had struck a boundary in the previous ball.

Pakistan showed attacking intent even after the early jolt as captain and one-down Bismah Maroof hit two consecutive boundaries in the fourth over. Pakistan were 39 for one at the end of powerplay overs.

A change in bowling yielded success for the Indians as Radha Yadav removed the other opener Muneeba Ali (12) in the seventh over. A smart review by the Indians in the next over resulted to another wicket as Nida Dar was ruled out as there was a slight touch of the ball on her gloves off Pooja Vastrakar.

The two quick wickets set Pakistan on the back-foot from a promising position as they were reduced to 58 for 3 at the halfway mark.